Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the launch of the fourth season of the "Future Science Challenge", organized by Hamdan Center for Giftedness and Innovation, extending its reach across the entire Arab world. The competition is designed to foster innovation and creativity among young people, encouraging them to explore new frontiers in science and technology.

This season's theme, "Fostering Positive Change in Society", invites participants to leverage modern technologies to address social challenges in healthcare, education, and living standards. The initiative offers a unique opportunity for talented students, aged 10 to 17, from throughout the Arab world to enhance their scientific and technical skills while showcasing their innovative abilities.

In his opening speech, H.E. Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the new season of the competition, highlighting its significance in inspiring Arab youth to create positive change within their communities. He remarked: “The theme of this season, 'Fostering Positive Change in Society', is an open call for our sons and daughters in the Arab world to devise innovative solutions to our societal challenges by harnessing the latest technologies in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. We believe that our youth possess the capacity to drive meaningful progress, and this competition serves as the perfect platform for them to cultivate their ideas and transform them into tangible realities that benefit their communities."

He further noted, "The previous seasons of the competition attracted wide participation and significant interest from talented students across the GCC countries, motivating us to expand its reach to the entire Arab world. The projects submitted showcased exceptional levels of innovation and creativity in various domains, such as smart irrigation systems, health monitoring devices, and smart security systems. These projects are not merely conceptual; they are practical models that demonstrate the capability of young people to provide effective technological solutions to diverse challenges."

The organizers of the "Future Science Challenge" have announced that those interested in participating can visit https://hamdanfsc.com to access comprehensive information on application procedures and participation requirements. Upon registration, each team will be able to create an account on the competition's electronic platform, where they can upload their project files and access the training curriculum, which includes educational materials and lessons on artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

The competition will unfold in two stages. In the first stage, participating teams will develop and submit their projects on the electronic platform, where they will undergo an initial evaluation by the judging panel. The top ten projects in each age category will advance to the final stage, where online interviews will be conducted with the qualifying teams for a more detailed and interactive assessment. The winning teams will be selected based on specific criteria, including design and innovation, technology application, presentation skills, and the project's alignment with the competition theme.

The competition will commence in September 2024 and culminate in the announcement of the final results in February 2025. The schedule includes a range of accompanying activities, such as general introductory meetings in September 2024, a specialized training program for team supervisors and students in October 2024, and virtual project evaluation sessions in January and February 2025. The competition will conclude with a virtual closing ceremony on February 27, 2025, where winners will be recognized, and awards will be distributed.

Targeting talented Arab students aged 10 to 17 from across the Arab world, the competition provides a platform for them to showcase their abilities in a dynamic and fostering environment. It represents a comprehensive journey to enhance their scientific and innovative skills, deepen their understanding of emerging technologies, and offer practical and tangible solutions to the challenges faced by their communities.