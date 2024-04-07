Doha, Qatar: Under the partnership of Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport (DOH) announces the commencement of daily flights from Jakarta to Doha by Indonesian airlines ‘Garuda Indonesia’, further enhancing connectivity between Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Starting from 4 April 2024, the flight from Soekarno–Hatta International Airport (CGK) to Hamad International Airport (DOH) operates daily in a 393-seater Boeing B777-300 aircraft. This strategic partnership with Garuda Indonesia complements Hamad International Airport’s existing extensive network in Southeast Asia through its national carrier Qatar Airways, which operates three daily flights to Jakarta, three daily flights to Bali, and three weekly flights to Medan. The operation also reflects the significant increase in flight frequency between Qatar and Indonesia.

Sujata Suri, Senior Vice President of Finance & Procurement at Hamad International Airport, said: "The collaboration with Garuda Indonesia marks a pivotal moment in Hamad International Airport’s strategic expansion into Southeast Asia. Welcoming Garuda Indonesia to Doha not only strengthens Hamad International Airport’s position as a global aviation hub but also deepens ties with the Southeast Asian travel industry. This partnership highlights the airport’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial alliances that drive economic growth, enhance connectivity, and position it as the preferred gateway between Southeast Asia and the Middle East."

Meanwhile, Irfan Setiaputra, President & CEO of Garuda Indonesia says “We are very pleased to be able to add Doha to our extensive global network. There are strong business, tourism, and cultural ties between Indonesia and Qatar, and we believe this new service will further boost those activities between the two countries while offering easier access for travelers from Qatar to Indonesia, which is now one of the fastest-growing economic centers in the world. This new route marks a significant milestone for Garuda Indonesia as the national flag carrier of Indonesia, providing our passengers departing from Jakarta as the main hub of Indonesia with a convenient gateway to the largest city and financial hub in the Gulf area. This direct flight between Jakarta and Doha is also expected to attract Qatar tourists to explore other leading tourist destinations from Jakarta as the main gate to Indonesia’s exotic destinations."

Garuda Indonesia joins Malaysia Airlines and Philippine Airlines as the third airline from Southeast Asia to operate at Hamad International Airport, expanding connectivity between the region and Qatar.

The introduction of this new flight is expected to stimulate travel demand and bolster trade relationships between Qatar and Indonesia. As Indonesia continues its rapid economic growth trajectory, poised to become the sixth-largest economy globally by 2027, this partnership will play a crucial role in facilitating business and tourism exchanges.

Since its inauguration in 2014, Hamad International Airport has consistently demonstrated its innovative approach to air service development, facilitating the seamless establishment of numerous airline routes to and from the airport. This commitment aligns with Qatar's dedication to enhancing its tourism offerings in accordance with Qatar’s National Vision 2030. By continuously transforming the aviation industry with pioneering experiences, Hamad International Airport continues to provide memorable journeys for all passengers.

About Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travellers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport’s website www.dohahamadairport.com and follow the airport’s latest news on Hamad International Airport’s social media channels:

X: @HIAQatar, Facebook: HIAQatar, Instagram: @HIAQatar, YouTube: @HIAQatar, TikTok: HIAQatar

About Garuda Indonesia:

Carrying out the mandate as the national flag carrier for more than seven decades Garuda Indonesia committed to connecting the archipelago while carrying the nation’s image to the world stage. With a top-notch fleet and distinctive service concept highlighting Indonesian hospitality, Garuda Indonesia now serves more than 35 exotic destinations in Indonesia and 15 attractive destinations worldwide.

With our service value #BecauseYouMatter, Garuda Indonesia is committed to consistently crafting the best flying experience for all passengers by providing customer-focused flight services and maintaining high service standards, including on-time performance throughout the flight experience. From pre-flights to post flights, Garuda Indonesia passengers will sense a genuine experience that accentuates distinctive yet authentic Indonesian hospitality. Garuda Indonesia has been globally recognized for its unwavering commitment to delivering the best flying experience for passengers. In 2023, the airline was awarded the title of the most punctual airline in the world by OAG Flightview, and also received the prestigious accolade of The World's Best Cabin Crew 2023 from Skytrax.