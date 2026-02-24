Ericsson ConsumerLab has published a new study examining how consumers in Saudi Arabia perceive differentiated connectivity and guaranteed network performance. The research, which surveyed more than 1,500 smartphone users in the Kingdom, highlights a growing willingness to pay for assured 5G experiences in key moments.

Half of consumers in Saudi Arabia say there are moments when they would choose guaranteed network performance, signaling a fundamental shift in how people value mobile connectivity in the Kingdom. More than half of those consumers say they are willing to pay for this assurance, creating a clear opportunity for operators to move beyond best-effort 5G and monetize premium network experiences.

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Saudi Arabia at Ericsson Europe, Middle East & Africa says: “Saudi consumers are telling us very clearly that reliable, guaranteed performance matters more than ever, especially as digital experiences become more immersive, mobile and AI-driven. With 5G Standalone and differentiated connectivity, service providers have an opportunity to unlock new revenue streams, strengthen their brands and deliver the next generation of digital services that consumers in the Kingdom increasingly expect.”

Differentiated connectivity creates new revenue opportunities

The findings show that Saudi consumers are increasingly judging mobile networks not just on speed, but on whether performance is reliable when it matters most – such as during live events, travel, gaming, streaming or AI-driven interactions. Ericsson ConsumerLab estimates that capturing this willingness to pay could generate up to two additional months of average revenue per user (ARPU) per year for service providers in the Kingdom.

Assured performance is shaping mobile plan choices

This shift is already reflected in how Saudi users choose their mobile plans. Almost two-thirds of 5G users in KSA say they are willing to pay more for improved network quality rather than opt for low-priced, best-effort 5G plans. In fact, assured network quality now accounts for 53 percent of decision-making when Saudi consumers select their mobile subscriptions, making it significantly more influential than perks or content bundles.

Guaranteed connectivity strengthens brand perception and loyalty

Global benchmarks from markets where differentiated connectivity is already available further underline the commercial and brand impact. Ericsson ConsumerLab found that customers on plans offering enhanced or assured performance have 46 percent higher brand perception scores and 18 percent higher customer satisfaction compared with users on standard 5G plans, demonstrating that guaranteed connectivity strengthens both loyalty and brand equity.

Flexible business models are key to scaling premium experiences

The study also highlights how Saudi consumers want to access these premium experiences. While 37 percent prefer to buy enhanced or "always-on" performance directly from their service provider, more than a quarter would rather see guaranteed connectivity embedded inside the apps they use, enabled through network APIs and new business models. This points to a growing platform opportunity for operators to expand their role in the digital ecosystem.

AI adoption will increase demand for assured network performance

Looking ahead, demand for assured network performance is expected to accelerate as artificial intelligence becomes deeply embedded in everyday life. By 2030, one in three consumers in Saudi Arabia expects to use AI across multiple devices, while multimodal AI adoption is forecast to nearly double from 19 percent today to 36 percent. The share of AI usage taking place outside the home is also set to rise from 38 percent to 48 percent, increasing the need for consistent, high-performance mobile connectivity wherever users go.

The Ericsson ConsumerLab study was conducted between June and August 2025 and surveyed more than 1,500 smartphone users in Saudi Arabia, including 1,300 active 5G users, as part of a wider global research program covering 27 markets.

Read the full Ericsson ConsumerLab Winning in the Market with Differentiated Connectivity Offerings report via this link.

