UK/USA/UAE: The Halal Angels Network plans to conduct Entrepreneurship Weekend Training Certificate Program program for Free for aspiring entrepreneurs & startups.

This would be 8 Weeks Entrepreneurship Weekend Training Certificate Program for Entrepreneurs and Startups starting from June 6th, 2022 till July 23rd, 2022. The session would be held online at 1.00 PM Dubai, U.A.E time, the duration would be 40 mins (30 mins for the lecture and 10 mins for Q & A). Registration is free ad the participants would get a certificate of attendance.

The topic which would be taught during this training program would include:

Week 1: Introduction to Business & Entrepreneurship

Week 2: How to start your Business? Different Types of Businesses

Week 3: Funding your business

Week 4: How to develop entrepreneurship Skills & Mindset?

Week 5: How to manage your Business?

Week 6: Halal & Ethical Startup market

Week 7: Funding & Exit Strategy

Week 8: Halal Certification

This is a part of the awareness and education series Halal Angels Network. Earlier this year Halal Angels Network successfully co-hosted Halal & Ethical Weekend Webinar Series 2022 with their strategic partners, SSC Capital Tanzania, EdgeOf- Japan, Omar Business Development Italy, FasterCapital - UAE, Flagship UAE & Jordan, Let's Invest in Maldives, Education Partners UK, Al Noor, Malaysia, World Talent Economy, Malaysia.

The Halal & Ethical Weekend Webinar Series was held every weekend starting from January 2022 and concluded in March 2022. (11 Weekends, 33 Speakers, 11 Locations, 11 AM Local Time) and 483 attendees had registered for this webinar series.

The objective of these webinars and training programs is to educate, inform, & empower the various stakeholders' investors, government, startups, and entrepreneurs about the estimated 5 Trillion USD Halal Consumer market.

The halal consumer market faces a big challenge in business financing, and therefore this market is not it is achieving its full potential due to financial constraints. Halal Angels aim to reduce this challenge by connecting the investors with startups.

The Entrepreneurship Weekend Training Certificate Program is free to participate in by registering on www.halalangels.net/training

The expected outcome of the Entrepreneurship Weekend Training Certificate Program is that attendees get to understand opportunities, and challenges, and how they can leverage them to invest in startups, raise capital or expand their business.

