Ras Al Khaimah trips grow 11.3% as Hala users rise 15%

Hala adds 250 vehicles in H1; 600 more planned

90% of Hala fleet now hybrid; EV trips cut 272.61 metric tons CO₂e

Dubai, UAE – Hala, the region’s leading e-hailing taxi service and a joint venture between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem, has reported strong performance in the first half of 2025, driven by solid growth in taxi trips, enhanced service quality, and continued progress on sustainability and operational efficiency.

Growth and Performance

According to Hala’s operational data, trips during peak months in Dubai increased by 12%, alongside a 10% rise in active users, indicating steady and healthy demand for reliable, on-demand transportation. In Ras Al Khaimah, a similar pattern emerged, with trip volumes up 11.3% and user numbers increasing by 15%.

This growth mirrors wider mobility trends across the UAE, where tourism has remained strong, domestic travel continues to rise, and residents are increasingly turning to e-hailing to complement existing transport options. As city infrastructure evolves to accommodate this momentum, Hala’s ability to scale supply without compromising performance or reliability reinforces its role as a core part of the region’s urban transport network.

Importantly, this growth has not come at the cost-of-service quality. Customer satisfaction remained consistently high at 4.9 out of 5, backed by 98% of all rated trips being marked “Good” or better - a direct reflection of the professionalism, courtesy, and local knowledge of Hala’s captains. Even during periods of high demand, Hala maintained an average estimated time of arrival of under 3 minutes in peak areas and delivered a 93% trip fulfilment rate.

Expansion & Sustainability Efforts

Hala also expanded its fleet by 250 vehicles during H1, with a further 600 set to be deployed in the coming months. As part of its push toward greener mobility, the company also introduced four new electric vehicles, bringing the overall fleet composition to 90% hybrid. Trips completed by Hala EVs led to an estimated emissions reduction of 272.61 metric tons of CO₂e. By increasing the availability of low-emission vehicles, Hala is making sustainable transport choices more accessible to riders while contributing to broader environmental goals.

Operational Consistency

Additionally, operational performance showed clear improvements according to the data. Customer contact rates dropped by 13%, low-rated trips (1–3 stars) declined by 25%, and cancellations fell by 17%. These gains were driven by initiatives such as increased taxi supply, closer coordination with franchise partners, and customer experience enhancements, including hygiene standards and curated in-car fragrances, developed through a partnership with fragrance brand Rituals.

To help maintain this level of consistency, Hala is continuously investing in Captain training. Over 2,600 new Captains were onboarded in H1 and trained across operational and service modules, while more than 6,000 existing Captains completed refresher training. The sessions focused on the overall customer experience and ride quality, which contributed directly to improved trip ratings and reduced cancellations.

Commenting on the strong H1 results, Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala, said: “We’re proud of the momentum achieved in H1, but more importantly, we remain focused on continuous improvement. These results reflect our commitment to raising the bar for mobility in every city we serve. Whether it’s through Captain Care, listening to our riders, or investing in greener mobility, we are scaling in a way that is sustainable, responsive, and responsible.”

Captain Well-being

A cornerstone of Hala’s growth is its emphasis on the well-being of its Captains, who benefit from ongoing development opportunities such as regular training on safety, tech, and service standards, alongside support mechanisms for physical and mental well-being. Top-performing Captains are regularly recognised and rewarded, while flexible scheduling options and financial support programmes are in place to help them balance their personal and professional lives.

As demand for tech-enabled, reliable transport continues to grow, Hala remains focused on delivering measurable impact across convenience, service quality, and environmental responsibility. Integrated within the Careem app, Hala continues to play a key role in strengthening urban mobility in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

About Hala

Hala is Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, easily booked through the Careem app. A joint venture between Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Hala leverages Careem’s ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide the most reliable and convenient rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. With a motivation to continuously elevate customer experience in public transportation, Hala has unlocked this incredible region by keeping Dubai connected and moving.

www.halaride.com

Media Contact:

Tessy Mathew at Q Communications

Tessy.m@qcomms.ae