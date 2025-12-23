Collaboration aims to co-create data-driven financial solutions, expand access to SME financing, and accelerate corporate innovation across the UAE’s evolving economic landscape.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Comera Financial Holdings, part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, and SC Ventures, signed an MoU announcing a strategic collaboration to jointly explore new opportunities designed to strengthen the SME segment. The initiative reflects a shared vision to advance technology-driven financial solutions that align with the UAE’s economic priorities and support sustainable development across key sectors.

Through this collaboration, Comera Financial Holdings and SCV have outlined several areas where their combined expertise can create significant value for businesses. A major focus will be on financial solutions tailored for corporates with extensive SME networks. These may include innovations in Supply Chain Finance, working capital optimisation, and sector-specific financing frameworks. By combining Comera’s expanding fintech platforms with SC Ventures’ expertise in venture-building and credit intelligence, both organisations aim to deliver solutions that strengthen business resilience and accelerate market competitiveness.

The organisations will also explore broader strategic partnership opportunities, including potential investment, co-creation of new financial models, and deeper coordination across select business initiatives. This approach is intended to drive innovation, encourage aligned growth, and support the delivery of comprehensive financial solutions at scale.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Managing Director & Group CEO of Comera Financial Holdings, stated:

“This collaboration marks an important step in our mission to build forward-looking financial infrastructure for the UAE. By working with SC Ventures, we aim to introduce innovative, digitally powered financing models that support the growth ambitions of SMEs and large corporates alike.”

Alex Manson, CEO of Standard Chartered Ventures, commented: “At SC Ventures we build businesses that solve real problems. Partnering with Comera allows us to co-create digital infrastructure that gives SMEs the tools, insights and access they need to thrive in an innovation-led economy”.

Comera Financial Holdings and SC Ventures will continue evaluating the identified opportunities with the goal of establishing a long-term collaboration. Further updates will be shared as progress develops.

About SC Ventures

SC Ventures builds and invests in breakthrough ventures in and beyond banking. SC Ventures by Standard Chartered provides a platform for organisations to collaborate and co-create fintech ecosystems to reimagine the future of finance.

About Comera Financial Holdings

Comera Financial Holdings, part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, is a diversified fintech and financial services group offering integrated solutions across payments, lending, supply chain finance, and digital financial infrastructure, enabling seamless, compliant, and scalable financial experiences for consumers, SMEs, and corporates across the UAE and beyond.

Contacts:

For Media Inquiry – Ajit Johnson

media@comerafinancialholdings.com