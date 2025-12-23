This launch is not just a technical upgrade; it’s a complete experience transformation that makes duty-free shopping and raffle participation faster, smoother, and more trustworthy for every traveller.

Muscat Duty Free (MDF) has unveiled its completely rebuilt eCommerce website, delivering a faster, more intuitive, and feature-rich digital experience for travellers. The new platform has been designed and developed end-to-end by Techies Infotech, a leading AI-driven eCommerce and digital transformation agency. The project’s core objective was to transform MDF’s previous online store—built on an older Magento 2.4.5 instance—into a modern, scalable, and reliable digital platform that meets global duty-free standards and the expectations of today’s connected travellers.

For years, the previous website had struggled with serious performance and experience issues. Pages could take more than 10 minutes to load, features were limited, and the user interface felt outdated. Raffle buyers in particular faced friction, with ticket purchase issues and missing confirmations, ultimately impacting trust, engagement, and transaction volumes. “We knew our digital experience didn’t reflect the quality of our brand or the standards of Muscat International Airport,” said a spokesperson for Muscat Duty Free. “We wanted a platform that feels as premium and seamless as the in-store journey – and Techies Infotech helped us get there in record time.”

The new Muscat Duty Free website, now powered by Magento 2.4.8, brings significant enhancements in performance, security, and stability. Techies Infotech completely redesigned the UI/UX using the latest Figma-driven design system, creating a clean, modern interface optimised for mobile and desktop users alike.

Key highlights of the new platform include:

A revamped shopping experience with clearly structured categories and exclusive airport-only products

A fully enhanced raffle journey, including detailed raffle pages, FAQs, a real-time winners list, and transparent workflows

Smooth checkout for both guest and logged-in users, reducing friction and abandonment

Multi-store switching that allows users to navigate between three stores in seconds

A dedicated product review system to help customers make confident purchase decisions

Deep ERP integration to ensure accurate product, inventory, and order synchronisation

Despite the complexity of the migration, the entire redesign and replatforming—including UI/UX, backend upgrade, data migration, and ERP integration—was completed in just three months. “Muscat Duty Free is an iconic travel retail brand, and we’re proud to power their next phase of digital growth,” said Anurag Byala, CEO, Techies Infotech. “This launch is not just a technical upgrade; it’s a complete experience transformation that makes duty-free shopping and raffle participation faster, smoother, and more trustworthy for every traveller.”

About Muscat Duty Free: The new platform positions Muscat Duty Free to drive higher customer engagement, improved order volumes, and better operational efficiency, while creating a strong digital foundation for future innovations in travel retail. For more, visit https://muscatdutyfree.com/

About Techies Infotech: Techies Infotech, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a full-service digital transformation agency with over 12 years of industry experience and a proven track record of delivering 200+ solutions globally. With operations across the GCC, India, and North America, Techies specializes in Enterprise eCommerce Solutions, AI/ML Solutions, IOT, Cloud Services, and Software Development. The company empowers businesses to unlock growth through innovation by offering scalable, intelligent, AI-powered technology services that accelerate digital success. For more, visit: https://iamtechie.com/