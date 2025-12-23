H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri elected Vice Chair and confirmed as Managing Director, with a mandate to set the Group’s strategic direction and reinforce its global positioning.

The Board confirmed the appointment of Samia Bouazza as Chief Executive Officer, responsible for executing the Group’s strategy and driving growth across key markets.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Board of Directors of 2PointZero Group PJSC (ADX: 2PointZero) a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer sectors, today announced key leadership elections and appointments that reinforce the Group’s strategic direction and position it for its next phase of long-term growth and value creation.

At the Group’s General Assembly Meeting held on December 22nd, 2025, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected Chairman of the Board, and H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri was elected Vice Chair. The Board also confirmed H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri as Managing Director and Samia Bouazza as Chief Executive Officer.

The appointments reflect the Board’s confidence in a leadership team positioned to scale 2PointZero as a global AI-enabled investment platform across energy and consumer sectors, powering the new economy.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero Group, said:

“Anchored in the strength and global standing of the UAE economy, 2PointZero Group is advancing a decisive phase of international expansion. Our investments in strategic sectors including mining, energy, and consumer goods, are the foundation of long-term value creation and provide the essential resources and infrastructure that enable the next generation of AI-driven industries.

Through disciplined growth and long-term partnerships, we are building a scalable, globally integrated platform that delivers sustained shareholder value while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading force in shaping the future of global industries.”

H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Vice Chair and Managing Director of 2PointZero Group, said:

“When we launched 2PointZero, we had a clear ambition: to build a future-focused investment platform with the scale, discipline, and agility to lead in the new economy. That ambition has rapidly translated into a diversified, globally positioned group with a portfolio purpose-built for sustainable, long-term value creation.

It is a privilege to serve as Vice Chair and Managing Director as the Group enters its next phase of strategic growth. I extend my sincere appreciation to our Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to enhancing shareholder value continue to guide the Group’s direction, as well as to the Board for their trust. Together, we remain focused on executing a strategy grounded in disciplined growth, innovation, and consistent performance, enabled by the growing integration of AI across our operations and portfolio to support smarter decision-making and performance.”

Samia Bouazza, Chief Executive Officer and board member at 2PointZero Group, said: “As we begin this pivotal phase for 2PointZero Group, our clear strategic focus is on expanding our global presence and embedding AI across our operations. By maintaining balance sheet discipline, maximising the potential of our platform, and targeting double-digit returns, we are committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders.

I am honoured to work with our Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice Chair H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, as well as our Board of Directors, as we continue to drive sustainable growth and reinforce our position at the apex of the new economy.”

Leadership and Governance

The Board of Directors elected at the General Assembly are:

Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Vice Chair, H.E. Mariam Mohammed Saeed Hareb AlMheiri

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi

H.E. Maryam Eid Khamis AlMheiri

Dr. Mohamed Somar Nassouh Ajalyaqin

Ms. Sofia Abdellatif Lasky

Mr. Syed Basar Shueb Syed Shueb

Mr. Richard Matthew Gerson

Ms. Samia Toufic Bouazza

The Board of 2PointZero Group also approved the reformation of the Investment Committee, the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as well as the formation of the Insider Trading Committee. Additionally, the Board discussed general matters related to the Group’s business activities.

2PointZero Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a global investment platform operating across the energy and consumer sectors, with a combined asset base of approximately AED 120 billion and a presence in more than 85 countries. Focused on resilience and long-term growth, the Group has built a well-balanced, diversified portfolio strategically designed to deliver consistent performance across varying market cycles.

About 2PointZero Group

2PointZero Group PJSC is a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer, two multi-trillion-dollar sectors that power everyday life and form the foundation of the new economy. Its AI-enabled, diversified portfolio is built for efficiency, synergy, and compounding returns. Anchored by market-leading businesses, 2PointZero drives sustainable growth through disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and digital integration, creating a resilient platform that delivers sustained performance and long-term value for its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.2PointZero.com

Media contacts

Wassim El Jurdi

2PointZero Group

E: wassim@multiply.ae

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: rkhattar@webershandwick.com