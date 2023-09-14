Partners with Dubai Taxi Corporation to onboard 600 cars dedicated to Hala users during evening peak hours



H1 recorded an all-time high of hours logged by captains operating on the app - 83% higher than the same time last year



Successfully maintained estimated time of arrival (ETA) under 3.5 mins throughout H1 2023

Dubai, UAE: Hala, Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, today announced a 36% growth in trips in the first six months of the year compared to the same time in 2022. Hala also saw a growth of 21% of new users signing up for the service versus the same time last year, enjoying its seamless experience and convenience on the Careem app.

Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala commented: “Hala’s performance has been tremendous this year, all thanks to the team’s hard work and dedication. March 2023 was our busiest month so far this year and we saw a 60% increase in reliability score, compared to the same month last year.”

Customer growth & fleet expansion

In line with the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA)’s vision to achieve an 80% e-hail adoption rate in the coming years, Hala continues to ramp up its operations with over 1,000 additional cars to be onboarded by the end of 2023.

As e-hail demand soars, Hala recently signed an agreement with Dubai Taxi Corporation to onboard 600 cars that will be solely dedicated to Hala users during evening peak hours starting September 2023. Through keen analysis of customer behaviour and city traffic patterns, Hala identifies key areas to improve demand and match supply with an aim to ensure e-hail reliability.

“To further amplify our operations to respond to the rising demand for e-hailing, we continue to carefully assess user behaviour to ensure reliability and great customer experience. Since launch, our customer ratings have gone up to 4.88 as of June 2023. As we gear up for a busy Q4, we are committed to working closely with the RTA and all partners to improve readiness and keep the city moving.” - added Nuseibeh.

Captain-first approach

In July 2023, Hala introduced the Careem Pay digital wallet for its fleet of ride-hailing Captains to aid in quicker and more frequent payments of tips and bonuses. In the past month, Hala has on boarded the payment solution for 17,000 Captains.

Since January 2023, Hala Home (Captain Support Center) has trained over 15,000 Captains and conducted 130 workshops and team activities. Hala is also launching a holistic reward program for its captains soon with several exciting offers for its captains.

With a core mission to continue elevating customer experiences and keep Dubai connected, Hala continues to drive forward its commitment to ensuring visitors and residents enjoy reliable and convenient transportation.

Hala manages 21,000 captains on its platform with a fleet of 12,000 cars provided by its franchise partners for Dubai residents and visitors.

About Hala

Hala is Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, easily booked through the Careem app. A joint venture between Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Hala leverages Careem’s ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide the most reliable and convenient rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. With a motivation to continuously elevate customer experience in public transportation, Hala has unlocked this incredible region by keeping Dubai connected and moving. www.halaride.com



