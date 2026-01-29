Dubai, UAE: H&H, the Dubai-based developer behind the Eden House brand, announces the completion and handover of Eden House The Canal, its low-rise waterfront development on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, following a 100 per cent sell out prior to completion.

Located in Jumeirah, the 98-residence development is defined by residential privacy, considered architecture, and signature suite of services. The handover introduces a new waterfront address designed to offer a quieter, more residential alternative within the city.

The commercial success of Eden House The Canal reflects a continued shift within Dubai’s luxury residential market, where homeowners place increasing value on privacy, wellbeing and a sense of community. With over 60 per cent of units sold within the first month of launch, the project reached full capacity well ahead of schedule. Notably, a significant number of buyers are the residents of Eden House Al Satwa, the very first lease-only Eden House residence, and repeat buyers from previous H&H developments.

Designed by dxb lab, Eden House The Canal prioritises human scale. Clean, horizontal architectural lines reference the canal setting while the floor to ceiling glass facades are balanced by textured stone and warm timber accents, creating a building that feels rooted in its environment. The low-rise profile preserves privacy and limits visual density, offering residents a sense of retreat rarely found along the canal.

Inside, the interiors follow a monochromatic palette, where light and space are treated as the primary luxuries. The layouts are intentionally open, allowing for a seamless transition between the indoor living areas and deep, shaded terraces that frame views of the canal and the greenery of Jumeirah. Every material, from the honed natural stone to the bespoke joinery, has been selected for its tactile quality and ability to age gracefully, ensuring the homes remain timeless.

“The handover of Eden House The Canal is a significant milestone in our journey to redefine metropolitan living. We envisioned this project as a home - a place of calm that cuts through the noise of the city. The fact that the development sold out ahead of handover confirms that there is a deep desire for this level of architectural integrity and hospitality-inspired lifestyle. It is a community built for those who value time, privacy, and the beauty of essential design,” said Miltos Bosinis, CEO, H&H.

The lifestyle at Eden House The Canal is anchored by a suite of amenities designed to facilitate balance. Residents have access to a waterfront swimming pool, a Technogym equipped gym and movement studio, and a residents’ lounge that serves as a quiet extension of the home. The true hallmark of the Eden House experience is its human-led service; the emphasis is on ease of living. The on-site team manages the complexities of daily life, from residence maintenance to bespoke concierge support, allowing residents the freedom to focus on their personal wellbeing.

Positioned in Jumeirah alongside the Dubai Water Canal and next to Four Seasons Private Residences also delivered by H&H, Eden House The Canal offers direct access to the city’s key commercial and cultural districts while maintaining the peaceful atmosphere of a private estate.

As handovers continue through January, Eden House The Canal joins the flagship Al Satwa property as a fully completed expression of the H&H residential vision. The brand’s expansion continues with a robust pipeline including Eden House Za’abeel, Eden House The Park, and Eden House Dubai Hills, each carrying forward the same commitment to purposeful design, low-density living and curated community.

About H&H

H&H is a Dubai-based developer and asset manager, pioneering the benchmark for curated, elevated developments. Since 2007, the company has built its reputation on design excellence, enduring value, and an unwavering standard of quality.

Its highly selective portfolio delivers impactful developments, guided by exceptional craftsmanship, prime locations, and meaningful partnerships. This includes introducing world-renowned brands like Four Seasons, Aman, and Rosewood to Dubai, as well as establishing its homegrown Eden House brand, aiming for a new standard of value-driven excellence in branded residences.

As Dubai progresses, H&H remains at the forefront, shaping the future with considered, impactful developments across its diverse portfolio, consistently raising industry standards for high-end developments.

For more information, visit h-h.ae.

About Eden House

Eden House is a home-grown residential hospitality brand offering curated living experience. Independent from hotel operators, Eden House delivers discreet, hospitality-inspired lifestyle crafted exclusively for residents and supported by thoughtful services and amenities.

Developed by H&H since 2021, Eden House combines purposeful architecture, meaningful landscape design, and an intuitive, human-led approach to hospitality to create residences where community forms naturally and every detail serves a clear purpose.

Guided by a philosophy of privacy without isolation and a sense of belonging without formality, Eden House collaborates with leading architects and designers to deliver homes that are refined yet understated.

Eden House portfolio spans across the most iconic locations in Dubai, offering residences for lease and ownership. The flagship property, Eden House Al Satwa, was opened in 2021 with Eden House The Canal handing over in December 2025. Eden House The Park, Eden House Za’abeel, Eden House Dubai Hills slated for completion in 2027 and 2029 and more projects to be announced soon.

For more information, visit edenhouse.ae.