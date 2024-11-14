Introducing 327 exceptional villas—including 29 customizable plots—with Phase 1 unveiling 104 meticulously selected villas in a visionary community that harmoniously blends comfort, community, and natural beauty within an intelligently designed, gated community.

Dubai: H&H Development, a leading Dubai-based real estate developer, investor, and asset manager announces the launch of Eden Hills, its first master-planned residential community nestled in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. With a timeless design by some of the world’s most renowned architects, Eden Hills features aesthetic appeal with exceptional comfort and represents a harmonious fusion of modern living and nature’s tranquility, providing residents with an unparalleled lifestyle that emphasizes safety, and a profound sense of belonging.

Comprising 327 five, five plus and six-bedroom villas—including 29 customizable plots—with Phase 1 unveiling 104 meticulously curated villas now available for sale within a serene, gated environment, Eden Hills is thoughtfully crafted for discerning individuals seeking a balanced lifestyle that fosters meaningful connections and cultivates an inclusive, thriving community.

At the heart of Eden Hills lies the Central Wadi, a lush, natural landscape woven seamlessly into the fabric of the community. This verdant oasis serves as the lifeblood of Eden Hills, offering a sanctuary where families gather, children explore, and residents reconnect with nature. Meandering walking trails, dedicated leisure areas, and tranquil surroundings promote wellness, serenity, and an active outdoor lifestyle.

Embracing diversity and inclusivity, Eden Hills comprises signature looping boulevard interlinks each the entire community, enhancing social cohesion through thoughtfully designed spaces such as picnic pavilions, children’s play areas, and dog parks. The community center serves as a vibrant social hub, featuring boutique retail and dining options, and versatile gathering spaces for cultural and social events, all of which cultivate a natural sense of belonging.

“The launch of Eden Hills marks a significant milestone in our journey to create exceptional living spaces that will endure the test of time,” said Miltos Bossinis, Chief Executive Officer at H&H Development. “Built on years of trust and a dedication to design excellence, this development reflects the precision and meticulous attention to detail that have become the hallmarks of H&H Development. We are delighted to present Eden Hills to the market, offering the first 104 villas for sale to homeowners seeking a community that inspires a genuine sense of belonging that will be cherished for generations.”

Located 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai, Eden Hills ensures residents remain seamlessly connected to the best of Dubai’s lifestyle offerings. The community provides access to premium dining, high-end retail, leisure destinations, top-tier educational institutions, and on-site healthcare facilities, ensuring convenience and connectivity.

For those seeking personalization, Eden Hills offers 29 exclusive customizable plots, granting future homeowners the freedom to design their dream homes within this thoughtfully planned community. These plots are included within the total of 327 villas, allowing residents to infuse their personal touch into the fabric of Eden Hills and create homes that are a true reflection of their individuality. Construction of Eden Hills began in October 2024, with the first phase anticipated for completion by Q4 2026.

Those interested can visit the H&H Sales Gallery, at Eden House Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE, between 10 AM and 10 PM every day. For more details, get in touch with H&H Development’s sales team at info@edenhills.ae , visit www.edenhills.ae or call +971-4-344-7483.

About Eden Hills

Eden Hills is a unique residential community in Dubai, thoughtfully crafted to offer an unparalleled blend of design excellence and natural serenity. With 327 meticulously designed villas—including 29 customizable plots, Eden Hills seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance with lush natural landscapes, fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates community and individuality.

Central to the development is the Central Wadi, a verdant green space that connects the community to nature, offering residents tranquil surroundings. Eden Hills combines timeless architecture with enduring excellence to ensure privacy and security, offering residents convenience and connectivity for a fulfilling modern lifestyle.

About H&H Development

H&H Development, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specializes in offering customized, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai DIFC, and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, exemplifies H&H's approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company's further projects, including Alia Developments DIFC and Eden House, also exhibit H&H's commitment to excellence in development.

Visit www.h-h.ae to know more.