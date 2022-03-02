STUTTGART, GERMANY: As the metaverse evolves around society, various industries are falling in line to get in on the ground floor for one of the biggest movements the world has ever seen. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will soon begin to take over commonplace assets like concert tickets and sports cards, ushering in a new era of innovation and exclusivity. Bridging the gap between the fitness world and the metaverse, Gym Aesthetics is proud to announce the development of Gymetaverse and its partnership with OliveX to launch Gym A X Dustland Runner NFT avatar series on Sandbox, giving users access to The Dustland Runner. OliveX, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited ("Animoca Brands"), which has entered into a Licensing Agreement with Marvel Entertainment for the development of digital fitness content.

The fashionable and dynamic German fitness apparel company is launching the exclusive NFT series to compliment OliveX's mobile game to enhance life's experiences beyond physical and temporal boundaries. Gymetaverse seamlessly integrates the concept of the gym and metaverse to provide an interactive new experience to gym lovers. Amid the current societal landscape where in-person fitness is limited, Gymetaverse is eliminating the confines of a traditional neighborhood gym or fitness center. Users can accomplish their fitness goals anywhere through virtual workouts, including more engaging fitness activities and immersive gamification of fitness within a digital space to accomplish one's wildest dreams.

The Gym A X Dustland Runner NFT Avatar series developed by Gym Aesthetics and OliveX is a collection of 10,000 playable NFT avatars for the Sandbox, each with unique utility that goes beyond the standard simple NFT. As a leading NFT project to launch with OliveX, the collection Gym A X Dustland Runner introduces its first NFT avatar Ares; one of the leading characters in the club. Ares is an amateur boxer of the Gym A X Dustland Runner who strives to become a professional boxer. Growing up as an orphan due to the loss of family in the war, Ares is an introvert who merely relies on boxing to temper his inner strength. For more infomation and upcomig announcements, please visit Gymetaverse and the Gym A X Dustland Runner official discord: https://discord.io/gymetaverse.

In addition to gaining exclusive access to The Sandbox, Gym A X Dustland Runner NFT holders may also access to OliveX's fitness mobile game The Dustland Runner. The Dustland Runner is the world's first Move-To-Earn audio fitness game, powered by $DOSE token. Players who connect their wallet on the Dustland website (www.thedustland.com) will be entitled to its first "Kettlemine NFT", named after the first of the seven settlements in Dustland, which is accessible to anyone with a valid MetaMask wallet.

About Gym Aesthetics

Gym Aesthetics is a fashionable and dynamic German fitness apparel brand appealing to both the aesthetics and the functional needs of its customers worldwide. Founded in 2013 Gym Aesthetics is the brainchild of two Bosch engineers serving the automobile industry, Phil and Aleks, and two professional YouTubers and athletes, Karl and Ralf. Its initial flashy wide stringers and short, thigh hugging shorts stormed the German bodybuilding community with enormous success, and rapidly achieved cult status. 2017 marked a new chapter for Gym Aesthetics when an Asian fund company spotted its potential and invested in the German brand to further reinforce its brand image, and expand its product range and market share globally.

About OliveX (BVI) and $DOSE

OliveX (BVI) Limited is building a fitness metaverse where players can work out at home, in the gym, or outdoors to gain in-game rewards. These experiences are linked together with $DOSE, which can be attained as a reward in one experience and spent in another.

