Doha – Qatar: GWC and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) have signed a cooperation agreement to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The agreement was signed during the GWC Forum 2023 by Rajeswar Govindan, Chief Operating Officer, GWC, and Dr Hamad Mejegheer, Executive Director of Advisory and Business Incubations, QDB.

GWC is Qatar’s No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider, while QDB is committed to developing and empowering Qatari entrepreneurs and businesses to innovate and compete internationally while contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification and the development of its private sector.

Rajeswar Govindan, Chief Operating Officer, GWC, said: “The cooperation between GWC and QDB will strengthen our offering to MSMEs across the country and help to boost the local economy as we build towards Qatar National Vision 2030. Both our companies are committed to supporting start-ups, entrepreneurs, and businesses of all sizes as we grow the economy and continue to leverage the hosting of mega events like the FIFA World Cup.”

Dr Hamad Mejegheer, Executive Director of Advisory and Business Incubations, QDB, said: “We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership to support businesses across Qatar. This agreement will play a significant role in building synergies between our organisations as we collaborate closely with businesses of varying sizes. This is yet another commitment to developing Qatar’s economy as we work to achieve the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

As part of the agreement, GWC will provide preferential rates for logistics solutions to businesses affiliated with QDB. GWC will also offer accommodation solutions, provide logistics consultation services, offer preferential rates for UPS services to QDB staff and clients, and facilitate a holistic offering for QDB clients engaged in export services. The two companies will also explore future collaboration opportunities related to incubation and acceleration programmes, forums, and events.

Saud Al Emadi, Senior Manager, Business Transformation, GWC, said: “Partnering with QDB illustrates GWC’s ongoing commitment to supporting new and existing businesses in Qatar. Our combined expertise is sure to benefit a range of enterprises and help to further develop the local economy.”

-Ends-

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.