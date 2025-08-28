Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Fluitec, a global leader in developing innovative technologies for condition monitoring. As part of this partnership, GSC will be the authorized provider of Fluitec’s advanced condition monitoring solutions across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in GSC’s commitment to providing effective and sustainable industrial solutions in the region. By leveraging Fluitec’s cutting-edge products such as RULER® and MPC instruments, GSC aims to empower industries in KSA and Bahrain to optimize equipment performance, minimize downtime, and enhance operational efficiency.

Manaf Afyouni, Managing Director of Gulf Scientific Corporation, stated:

"We are excited to partner with Fluitec and bring their groundbreaking condition monitoring solutions to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. This collaboration aligns with our vision to deliver state-of-the-art technologies that support sustainable operations and maximize profitability. We look forward to working closely with Fluitec to provide exceptional value and innovative solutions to our customers."

Guillaume Kalfon – General Manager, MEA Fluitec stated:

“We believe condition monitoring should be within everyone’s reach — and that’s why we’re thrilled to join forces with GSC to bring these powerful solutions to new regions. This partnership is just the beginning, and we’re excited to keep pushing forward together to deliver even more value for our customers, helping them boost reliability, maximize performance, and unlock the full potential of their assets.”

This partnership underscores GSC’s dedication to advancing industrial technology and delivering increased value to customers across the region.

About Fluitec

Fluitec provides advanced solutions for industrial lubrication management, delivering technologies that measure, monitor, and decontaminate in-service oils to improve machinery reliability and extend asset life. Our expertise supports critical rotating equipment in industries such as power generation, refining, chemical processing, and heavy transportation. Fluitec’s technologies also reduce waste streams and lower CO2 output, has received Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label and is the first industrial lubricant company to achieve B Corp certification. Additionally, Fluitec has also been named a 2025 Real Leaders Top Impact company. Learn more at www.fluitec.com

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Manaf Afyouni

Email: marketing@gulf-scientific.com

Website: www.gulf-scientific.com