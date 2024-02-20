London, United Kingdom:

Gulf Oil International Limited (Gulf), a global leader in providing a comprehensive range of high-performance lubricants and related products across a diverse range of market segments for more than a century, has partnered with OTO Pakistan (Private) Limited (OTO) in the Pakistan market.

OTO is a conglomerate in retail fuel stations and independent chain of convenient stores, and It will be a brand license partner for the marketing, distribution and sale of Gulf lubricants and fluid products in the market. OTO's extensive network promises to further Gulf's expansion in this strategic market, fostering long-term, sustainable growth for its comprehensive portfolio.

The licensing agreement between Gulf and OTO Pakistan was signed in an impressive ceremony held recently at Gulf’s corporate headquarters in London. “Gulf” congratulated OTO Pakistan and welcomed the company as the newest brand partner, looking forward to a fruitful and diversified relationship for a long time to come.

Mr. Tariq Mehmood, CEO of OTO, said: “Our foremost goal is to provide our customers with the most reliable and convenient products. Partnering with a historic brand like Gulf enables us to uphold this promise. We are delighted to be part of their journey by adding Gulf lubricants as a premium offering.”

About OTO Pakistan (Private) Limited

OTO Pakistan (Private) Limited was founded in the mid-1990s by Mr Tariq Mehmood and started its journey in the furnace oil sector. The company quickly gained prominence and became Outreach (Private) Limited in Pakistan. Obtaining the country's oil marketing licence led to the development of OTO Pakistan (Private) Limited, whose diverse portfolio now includes a wide range of services. With a focus on quality, the company has expanded its retail network and strategically opened convenience stores at fuel stations to increase both its presence and reach. With a clear vision, OTO has set itself the ambitious goal of becoming one of the top five operators in the country by 2030.

About Gulf Oil International:

Gulf, a wholly-owned entity of the Hinduja Group, is one of the largest privately-owned downstream companies, with a presence in over 100 countries worldwide. Gulf is also the majority shareholder in Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, listed on the BSE, which is the leading marketeer of an extensive range of automotive and industrial lubricants in India.

GOI’s core business is manufacturing and marketing an extensive range of performance lubricants and associated products for all market segments. GOI also licenses national fuel retail networks around the globe. The Gulf fuel brand is currently present at fuel retail stations in 26 countries with more than 1,500 outlets.

Gulf Oil International Group business include Gulf Oil Marine, which supplies lubricants to the global shipping industry across 1,100 ports worldwide. Gulf national businesses include Gulf Aviation’s specialist fuel supply, Gulf Express franchises, Gulf Oil Argentina’s Argenfrut crop protection and energy company, Gulf Gas+Power.

