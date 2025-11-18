GE Aerospace will deliver full engine maintenance and overhaul activities for Gulf Helicopters Company’s (GHC) six CT7-2E1 engines powering its AW189 helicopters

Dubai, UAE – Gulf Helicopters Company (GHC), a Qatar-based global commercial aviation services provider, has announced a landmark TrueChoice™ maintenance agreement with GE Aerospace for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of six CT7-2E1 engines that power three of its AW189 helicopters. The agreement also includes access to GE Aerospace’s spare-engine pool to help maximize availability and minimize operational downtime for its AW189 fleet.

The TrueChoice brings together GE Aerospace’s maintenance expertise and customizable services across the engine lifecycle. These solutions are designed to help customers maximize engine availability and predictability while effectively managing maintenance costs. Underpinned by GE Aerospace's growing data and analytic capabilities, the TrueChoice services are tailored to meet the business and financial objectives of operators, supporting flexible risk transfer and payment options.

Capt. Mohd Al Hilal, Gulf Helicopters Company, said: "Signing this agreement at the Dubai Air Show underscores our deliberate focus on safety, reliability, and mission readiness for our clients in the energy sector. Our choice of GE Aerospace's TrueChoice program is a direct investment in the operational excellence of our fleet. It ensures that our AW189 helicopters, powered by the CT7-2E1, will maintain maximum availability and continue to perform their critical long-range missions with the highest standards of flight safety and engine integrity.

“This landmark TrueChoice agreement with Gulf Helicopters Company sets the foundation for a new level of engine maintenance and support for helicopter operators in the MENA region, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest level of services to meet the evolving needs of our Middle East customers,” said Salim Mousallam, Regional Vice-President, GE Aerospace. “We are proud to partner with GHC, an operator which prioritizes safety and operational excellence. We look forward to providing high-quality services to GHC and reducing maintenance burden and service disruptions to support availability for their critical AW189 fleet.”

The GE Aerospace CT7/T700 family of engines has more than 100 million flight hours of experience on civil and military platforms worldwide and is the preferred choice of customers who operate the AW189 helicopter. The CT7-2E1 has proven itself with reliable operations in harsh and maritime environments while offering lower engine weight, lower fuel consumption, and maintenance cost advantages compared to other engines in this power class.

About Gulf Helicopters

Gulf Helicopters Company (GHC) is a Qatar-based commercial aviation services provider offering offshore and onshore support, Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), and VIP transport. Established in 1970 and part of Gulf International Services (GIS), GHC operates a multi-type fleet supporting safe and reliable operations across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and the Far East. With its outstanding in-house engineering capabilities and multi-type fleet offering cost-efficient solutions to address the challenging demands of its customers, the company has raised the standards of Commercial Rotary Aviation Services. Take a closer look at our fleet and aviation solutions at http://www.gulfhelicopters.com.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.