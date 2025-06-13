Dubai, UAE – Gulf Craft, one of the world’s leading fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturers, is proud to announce its placement at 13th position globally for the most superyachts over 30 meters (98 feet) delivered as of May 2025 according to data provided by Boat PRO, the award-winning source of superyacht market intelligence. This milestone solidifies Gulf Craft’s status as a key player in the international superyacht industry.

The strong performance was driven by the growing global appeal of Gulf Craft’s Majesty Yachts and Nomad superyachts. These brands have firmly established themselves in key markets worldwide, offering semi-customed, high-performance vessels known for their innovation, comfort, and craftsmanship. “This achievement is a clear recognition of the global success of our Majesty and Nomad brands,” said Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft Group. “It reflects the strength of our product offering, the trust and satisfaction of our international clientele, and the outstanding efforts of our entire team. We are confident that with the momentum we’ve built, our ranking will continue to improve every coming year.”

As Gulf Craft continues to expand its international footprint and invest in innovation and sustainability, this ranking underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of luxury yachting from the heart of the UAE.

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is a prominent global entity with multiple companies under its umbrella in the yacht and boat manufacturing industry. Its portfolio includes Gulf Craft, Gulf Craft Maldives, and Superyacht Service Centre. Together, they deliver high-quality, personalised vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support. At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Cruisers, SilverCAT Boats, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network. The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 462,000 sq. ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 100,000 sq. ft manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand new 800,000 sq. ft facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats. Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations. www.gulfcraftgroup.com