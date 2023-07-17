The eighteenth 2023 Finnovex Awards Summit, Qatar, awarded Gulf Bank with The Prestigious Excellence in Data Innovation Award, in recognition of its unparalleled excellence in leveraging data to drive transformative change and create new opportunities in the banking industry.

Gulf Bank has proven to be at the forefront of cutting-edge data practices, setting a remarkable example for others to follow, through initiating various data-driven programs, trainings and competitions such as the data Ambassadors program, Data literacy trainings and Fekrety Innovation tournament.

Aws Al Ansari, Manager of Digital Transformation and Innovation Unit, received the award on behalf of Gulf Bank, which was held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Doha, Qatar, where industry leaders and experts gathered to celebrate excellence and innovation in the financial sector.

During the ceremony, Al Ansari reviewed Gulf Bank's pioneering experience in enhancing the role of data and innovation within the bank and beyond – serving as an example in optimizing the use of data, for encouraging and promoting data-driven innovation, and for introducing the important role that both data and innovation play in the future of the banking sector.

Data Ambassadors Program

As part of its continuous efforts to establish its position as the bank of the future in Kuwait, Gulf Bank succeeded in graduating over 200 employees from the Data Ambassadors Program in the years 2022 and 2023, which the first of its kind data and analytics program in Kuwait, that aims to upskill and empower employees to use advanced data science.

Fekrety Innovation Tournament

In order to stimulate innovative and creative ideas, Gulf Bank launched its first edition of the Fekrety Innovation Tournament, which aims to foster innovation amongst all bank employees – giving them the opportunity to be heard, and to bring forth positive, valuable changes to the bank, the industry, and the wider community. Fekrety Innovation Tournament aligns with Gulf Bank’s 2025 Strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035 – where innovation is considered a key pillar that is required to adopt smart and digital technologies and to help create services that contribute towards supporting the economy and improving the quality of life.

