We dedicate our time, resources, and efforts to preserving our traditions under the theme "Our Traditions Always Bring Us Together."

Distribution of Iftar meals to those in need over 20 days, along with Ramadan Machla packages for the community and customers.

packages for the community and customers. Organizing sports activities to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage fitness throughout Ramadan.

Supporting small businesses through "Nuqsat Al-Khaleej" and celebrating Gargee’an with children.

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Gulf Bank introduces its special program, “Our Traditions Always Bring Us Together”, offering a variety of charitable, social, and sports activities aimed at promoting humanitarian and social values, bringing joy and benefit to the community.

Mrs. Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, stated: "As part of our commitment to reinforce social sustainability, we have developed a comprehensive Ramadan program featuring charitable, social, and sports initiatives, supported by Gulf Bank’s volunteer team, ‘Sawa’ed Al-Khaleej.’"

She further emphasized that Gulf Bank has declared 2025 the "Year of Giving," highlighting generosity as a fundemental humanitarian value. "We are committed to dedicating our time, resources, and efforts to preserving our cherished traditions under the theme 'Our Traditions Always Bring Us Together,'" she added.

The Ramadan program includes:

Iftar Meal Distribution

As part of its Ramadan initiatives, Gulf Bank will distribute Iftar meals over 20 days, providing support to those in need who may face challenges in securing a meal after long hours of fasting.

"Machlat Ramadan" Grocery Package Distribution

As part of its Ramadan initiatives, Gulf Bank, in collaboration with its partners, will distribute "Machlat Ramadan" (Ramadan grocery packages) over four days before and during the holy month. This initiative reflects the spirit of generosity and encourages community participation in charitable giving.

"Joy Land" Initiative for Underprivileged Families

In support of underprivileged families, Gulf Bank is taking part in the "Joy Land" initiative, providing essential household items and Eid clothing to families with limited income. This initiative seeks to enhance their well-being during Ramadan by meeting their basic needs and bringing joy to their celebrations.

Encouraging Sports and a Healthy Lifestyle

Gulf Bank’s Ramadan initiatives go beyond charitable giving, incorporating sports activities that promote health and fitness within the community. The Bank plans to organize various sporting events to encourage individuals to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle during Ramadan. These activities aim to inspire people to prioritize their well-being, especially during a month that brings shifts in daily eating habits.

Empowering SMEs Through "Nuqsat Al-Khaleej"

Gulf Bank continues its commitment to fostering innovation and driving sustainable economic growth. Through "Naqsat Al-Khaleej," the Bank will support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing them with opportunities to showcase their businesses, gain visibility, and access valuable resources that contribute to their growth and success.

Gargee’an Celebrations for Children

Gulf Bank will celebrate Gargee’an with special festivities, bringing joy to young Neo account holders and embracing one of Ramadan’s most cherished traditions. To extend the spirit of giving, dedicated celebrations will also be held over two days for children with disabilities and orphans, creating unforgettable moments of happiness.

Astronomical Ramadan Crescent Sighting

In a special initiative, Gulf Bank will partner with a renowned astronomer to offer the public a firsthand experience in sighting the Ramadan crescent. This event will provide a deeper understanding of the astronomical aspects of moon observation during the holy month.

Ramadan Graish for Media Partners

In appreciation of the media’s vital role, Gulf Bank will host a special Graish gathering to honor journalists and media representatives. This event aims to foster stronger relationships and recognize their contributions in highlighting the Bank’s Ramadan initiatives.

Community Iftar Gatherings

As a gesture of appreciation for institutions that contribute to community growth, Gulf Bank will host Community Iftar Gatherings at various workplaces. This initiative recognizes organizations that play a vital role in supporting society while fostering a sense of unity and collaboration.

Annual Employee Ghabga

Gulf Bank values its employees as its most valuable asset. To honor their dedication, the bank will host its Annual Employee Ghabga, providing an opportunity to celebrate their hard work and foster team spirit.

“Awaidna” – A Celebration of Tradition

Continuing its annual tradition, Gulf Bank has released a special Ramadan song, “Awaidna”. This year’s song beautifully weaves together Kuwait’s national, religious, and social celebrations, honoring the country’s National Day, Liberation Day, and the timeless Ramadan traditions cherished by generations. This initiative highlights Gulf Bank's enduring connection to Kuwaiti society, reflecting its commitment to being "Always With You."

Mrs. Aleisa concluded by stating, “We take great pride in being the bank that is closest to the community and remain committed to launching impactful initiatives that foster social connections, empower small businesses, and promote a healthy lifestyle throughout the holy month of Ramadan.”