As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering Kuwaiti youth and supporting national talent, Gulf Bank announced its sponsorship and participation in the 2025 Annual Career Fair organized by Kuwait Technical College (ktech). This initiative comes in line with the Bank’s continuous efforts to provide employment opportunities for Kuwaiti graduates and students.

Gulf Bank’s Talent Acquisition team participated in the fair to shed light on the dynamic role of the banking sector, introduce attendees to the Bank’s diverse departments, offer personalized career guidance, and answer questions about the wide range of career opportunities available within the Bank.

Gulf Bank’s participation in this career fair reflects its strategic approach to building a strong foundation of national talent, while reinforcing its presence at key events that open new professional horizons for ambitious young individuals.

Gulf Bank remains keen on taking part in such impactful initiatives as a demonstration of its deep-rooted commitment to the Kuwaiti community. By attracting and nurturing national talent, Gulf Bank aims to support the local job market by aligning educational outcomes with industry demands. This approach helps cultivate a future-ready workforce that can drive the Bank’s long-term goals and contribute to a sustainable environment for the development and advancement of Kuwait’s national talent.

It’s worth highlighting that Gulf Bank entered into a partnership with Kuwait Technical College (ktech) last year, focused on training and equipping students with the skills needed for the job market. This partnership is part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to nurturing young Kuwaiti talent and continuously investing in their professional development.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the Bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The Bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and ex-ternally.