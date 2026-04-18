Gulf Bank has further strengthened its position as a leading financial institution by receiving two distinguished accolades in the fields of Digital Banking Innovation and Financial Services with Community Impact as part of the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2026. These awards are among the most recognized international distinctions that evaluate banking performance and financial innovation on a global scale.

The Bank was recognized for Digital Banking Innovation in appreciation of its continued progress in digital transformation and the advancement of modern banking channels. Gulf Bank has successfully delivered an enhanced banking experience through its mobile applications for both individual and corporate customers, offering a wide range of digital banking services that enable customers to manage their accounts and complete their transactions with ease, speed, and security around the clock.

The Bank has also introduced Gulf Points, one of the most distinctive rewards programmes in the banking sector, designed to provide customers with greater flexibility and value. Through the programme, customers can redeem their points in multiple ways, including converting them into cash, sending them as gifts to friends, or using them to book flights, hotels, and car rentals. Customers can also benefit from the Online Store available through the Bank’s application, which represents the first shopping platform of its kind within the Kuwaiti banking sector, allowing purchases to be made directly using the Gulf Points. This further enhances the customer experience and adds meaningful value to Gulf Bank’s digital banking services.

In the area of Financial Services with Community Impact, the Bank received recognition for its efforts in developing banking products and services that support greater financial inclusion and serve different segments of society. Among the most notable of these initiatives is the launch of the neo account for children, which aims to promote financial literacy among younger generations and encourage saving and money management through a modern approach aligned with ongoing digital transformation.

Gulf Bank has also continued to develop its branch network in line with the highest standards of environmental and social sustainability, while responding to the needs of all customers. Updated branches now feature enhanced facilities and advanced technological services that cater to a wide range of customer segments, including persons with disabilities, through more accessible design and simplified banking services that help ensure a more inclusive and seamless banking experience.

These two awards reflect Gulf Bank’s successful strategy in combining digital innovation with meaningful community impact. They also underline the Bank’s ability to respond to the rapid changes shaping the banking sector while continuing to provide innovative financial solutions that enhance the customer experience and support economic and social development in Kuwait.

Global Brands Magazine, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is one of the leading international publications specializing in the evaluation of prominent global brands. Each year, the magazine recognizes companies and institutions across various sectors based on detailed analysis of performance, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility. Its awards are widely respected for the integrity of their assessment process and the breadth of their geographic and sector coverage.