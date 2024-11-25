Gulf Bank has Organized the "Movember" campaign to further its commitment to employee health and well-being, following the success of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Celebrated globally in November, this initiative focuses on raising awareness about men’s health, with an emphasis on important issues like prostate cancer and mental health.

The campaign offered male employees initial medical screenings for prostate cancer and mental health assessments, conducted in partnership with Royale Hayat Hospital and MindWell Clinic.

Gulf Bank remains dedicated to fostering a work environment that supports overall well-being, with a strong focus on health. This initiative aligns with the Bank's sustainability strategy, which aims to promote a comprehensive approach to employee welfare.

Prior to launching the "Movember" campaign, Gulf Bank organized a health and wellness initiative for female employees, which included various health, awareness, and sports activities. This initiative highlights the Bank’s commitment to nurturing and empowering its workforce, recognizing both male and female employees as its most valuable assets.

These activities are part of the wide range of initiatives Gulf Bank implements each year as part of its sustainability programs, addressing key community issues. These programs are inclusive, supporting employees of all genders and people of determination.

Gulf Bank recognizes its essential role in promoting public health, particularly among its employees. The "Movember" campaign provides an opportunity to involve the broader community in meaningful conversations about men’s health, which is often overlooked. The Bank aims for this campaign to inspire positive behavior changes and bring greater focus to men’s overall health and well-being.

Gulf Bank is dedicated to upholding sustainability principles by promoting gender equality, providing fair benefits to all employees, and implementing sustainability standards both internally and externally. This commitment reinforces the Bank’s leadership position in Kuwait.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.