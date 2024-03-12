Fahad Al-Sharrah: We anticipate that the active involvment of the community in the initiative will drive legislation aimed at reducing plastic consumption.

Omar Al-Ansari: We are pleased to partner with Gulf Bank and are eager to contribute to changing societal behaviors

Following the specified timeline, Gulf Bank has launched the “A Step Towards Change" environmental sustainability initiative, aimed at shifting societal habits by promoting the use of reusable bags, in partnership with Al-Rawda and Hawally Cooperative Society. Over the course of a week, the initiative involves distributing around 20,000 reusable bags at Mishref co-op, accompanied by various informative events.

Gulf Bank had earlier revealed the timetable for executing the initiative within the participating Co-ops, which include Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriah, Al-Shamiya and Al-Shuwaikh, Al-Rawda and Hawally, Kaifan, and Mishref.

On this occasion, Mr. Fahad Al-Sharah, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, stated: "We are pleased at Gulf Bank to have partnered with Al-Rawda and Hawlly Co-op for the fifth stage of our environmental sustainability initiative, 'A Step Towards Change,' which has been widely embraced and positively received by the members of the Cooperative Societies that have implemented it.

He continued, saying: "Our primary objective is to instigate a change in behavior within society, and we are working closely with Mishref Co-op to achieve this. Through the distribution of reusable bags and encouraging customers to reduce their plastic consumption, we hope to make significant progress."

Al-Sharrah conveyed optimism that this initiative would actively contribute to shaping government decisions and laws, compelling both institutions and individuals to minimize plastic usage.

He further emphasized that this initiative is part of Gulf Bank's annual commitment to implement various initiatives aimed at reinforcing the principles of environmental sustainability within the community. Gulf Bank believes that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and they found it fitting to initiate this program with selected major Co-ops in Kuwait. Around 100,000 reusable bags will be distributed to the selected Co-ops, marking the first step towards changing behavior, and becoming an integral part of their daily lives.

He added, "This initiative is rooted in Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy, with the goal of establishing principles of environmental, social, and governance sustainability. It aligns with the country's environmental strategy under the vision of 'New Kuwait 2035,' as well as legislation related to the environment, laws safeguarding the environment, resource conservation, pollution reduction, environmental safety, ecosystem rehabilitation, biodiversity protection, waste management efficiency improvement, utilization of renewable energy, and building and developing national capabilities in environmental work."



Mr. Omar Al-Ansari, a board member of Al-Rawda and Hawally Co-op, expressed his pleasure in partnering with Gulf Bank for the 'Step Towards Change' initiative, emphasizing their commitment to fostering a societal shift towards reducing plastic consumption. He highlighted the alignment between Gulf Bank's initiative and the cooperative society's environmental protection endeavors. Additionally, he stressed the introduction of a "Fast Track" service by the Co-op for shareholders, who use reusable bags, with the intention of encouraging their ongoing usage.

