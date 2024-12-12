Gulf Bank hosted a two-day workshop titled "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" for its employees. Led by Fareah Al-Saqqaf, the Founder, Chairperson, and Managing Director of LOYAC, the workshop reflects the Bank’s commitment to supporting employee growth and professional development.

This initiative underscores Gulf Bank’s commitment to creating a collaborative, innovative, and sustainable work environment by providing educational and developmental opportunities aimed at enhancing professional performance.

The workshop was designed to offer senior employees comprehensive strategies for both personal and professional growth, divided into two key phases:

Personal Victory: Focused on building self-confidence, boosting productivity, and achieving work-life balance.

Team Victory: Emphasized teamwork, collaboration, and fostering strong interpersonal relationships within the workplace.

Participants explored leadership tools that empower effective decision-making in both personal and professional contexts. Key insights from the workshop included techniques for prioritizing tasks to boost productivity, strategies for enhancing focus and efficiency, and methods for building trust and collaboration within teams. Additionally, practical approaches to achieving work-life balance and fostering strong, cohesive teams were emphasized to support long-term success.

Gulf Bank remains dedicated to delivering exceptional training programs for its employees. These efforts strengthen the Bank’s leadership in the banking sector, enhance the skillsets of its workforce, and contribute to the growth of the national economy by building a competitive and knowledgeable labor force.

Furthermore, Gulf Bank has formed a strategic partnership with the LOYAC by sponsoring ‘The Influencer’ program organized by LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA) – an affiliate of the non-profit organization LOYAC. The program provides outstanding training opportunities to empower teenagers aged 15 to 19, equipping them with essential public communication skills and preparing them for future leadership roles.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.