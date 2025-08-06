As part of its ongoing commitment to women’s empowerment and fostering an inclusive workplace, Gulf Bank recently organized a series of events under its Women of Wisdom (WOW) program. The events, attended by numerous female leaders and employees, aimed to support women both professionally and personally.

The leadership session titled “The Elegant Power: How Women Lead with Strength and Warmth,” was held at Gulf Bank’s training center in Crystal Tower. The session was facilitated by Dina Al-Waheab, a organizational psychologist, executive coach, and founder of DEEP Consulting and SpeakUp Kuwait.

The session focused on the importance of balancing assertiveness and warmth in female leadership by exploring the psychological and physiological factors that influence leadership behaviors. Key topics included the unique pressures women face in the workplace, the impact of mental health and hormones on leadership style, and practical tools to boost confidence and leadership presence.

Another engaging session titled “Speak Your Brand” was delivered by renowned coach and consultant Rehab Al-Tawari, which drew strong engagement from early career employees across various departments. The session emphasized the power of personal branding in the workplace and encouraged employees to own their narratives, communicate with confidence, and align their values with their professional goals.

In addition, Gulf Bank launched a new wellness initiative for female employees called “Her Balance”, designed to promote work-life balance through regular Pilates Reformer and Barre sessions. This wellness experience supports both physical and mental health.

“Her Balance” also provides an excellent opportunity for employees to connect with colleagues beyond the workplace, fostering teamwork, inclusion, and positivity within the work environment.

peaking about the sessions, Mr. Hamed AlTamimi, Assistant General Manager – Human Resources at Gulf Bank said:

“At Gulf Bank, we believe that a thriving workplace culture is one where employees feel seen, supported, and inspired. Through the Women of Wisdom (WOW) program, we’re creating intentional spaces for dialogue, development, and connection empowering women across all stages of their careers to grow, lead, and shape our culture….”

He added; “These initiatives reflect Gulf Bank’s clear strategic commitment to supporting female talent and creating a healthy, motivating work environment that enhances productivity and job satisfaction. They also align with the Bank’s broader efforts to advance diversity, inclusion, and build a balanced, sustainable corporate culture”.

Launched in 2017, the Women of Wisdom (WOW) program is a flagship internal initiative aimed at empowering women within the Bank and the wider community. It supports women’s career growth and leadership ambitions through monthly gatherings that discuss topics related to work-life balance and professional development.