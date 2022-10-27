Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Orthopedic Clinic at Gulf American Hospital provides the latest medical technologies and specialized treatments in the field of orthopedic diagnosis, treatment and surgery. It also seeks to implement an ambitious plan to expand its medical services and treatments to keep abreast of the latest findings in this field.

The clinic comprises highly skilled Orthopedic Consultant Dr. Qareeballa Ahmed, with two decades of extensive expertise, and Orthopedic Specialists Dr. Hassan Al Aradi, who has 17 years of specialized medical experience.

The clinic offers the latest treatment options for hand and elbow pain, advanced arthroscopic shoulder surgeries, knee pain and injuries treatment, treatment of foot and ankle problems, treatment of plantar fasciitis and all kinds of tendinopathies, minor procedures and local injections including PRP and Crepsine gel, management of spine problems including neck and back pain, as well as treatment and splinting of sports injuries and fractures.

