Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently participated in the Future Aviation Forum in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center; presiding over a large number of ministers, ambassadors, CEOs and officials in charge of the aviation sector, and more than 120 speakers in over 40 sessions.

Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi participated in a session on the future of aviation in the Middle East, in which he spoke about Gulf Air’s contributions during the pandemic and the challenges the national carrier has overcome in the wake of that global crisis. Captain AlAlawi also spoke about the future of cargo in aviation, and about Gulf Air's experience in this field and its continuous efforts to develop and improve its related services. He also thanked the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the fruitful forum, which brought together various practitioners and those interested in the field of aviation under one roof for the purpose of dialogue and networking on everything related to the aviation field and means of its development.

The Future Aviation Forum is being held for the first time in Saudi Arabia with the aim of gathering aviation experts and professionals to foresee the future of the sector, taking into account the difficulties and lessons the aviation industry emerged with in the post-pandemic phase.

-Ends-