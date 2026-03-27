Muharraq, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the extension of its temporary network operations from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam until April 2026.

Flights from Dammam to London Heathrow (LHR) will continue until 11 April 2026, while flights from Dammam to Mumbai (BOM), Nairobi (NBO), Cairo (CAI), Chennai (MAA), Bangkok (BKK), Casablanca (CMN), and Manila (MNL) will run until 30 April 2026. Amid the temporary closure of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s airspace and that of certain countries in the region in light of current developments, Gulf Air continues to operate a temporary network of 10 destinations via Dammam.

Gulf Air will also provide ground transportation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport for passengers holding confirmed bookings on these flights.

Gulf Air is facilitating Saudi Arabia transit visa assistance exclusively for passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain, who are using Gulf Air organized ground transportation. Passengers whose final destination is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, must hold a valid visa arranged independently.

Passengers may book their flights through Gulf Air's website at gulfair.com, via the mobile app, or through authorized travel agents.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the first national carrier in the GCC, was established in 1950. Today, the airline operates to more than 50 destinations across the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, and the Indian Subcontinent. Gulf Air has been recognized as a “Five-Star Major Airline” by APEX for the year 2026, and its fleet comprises 10 Boeing 787 aircraft and 34 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft.

Media Contact:

Corporate Communications Department – Gulf Air

Gulf Air Social Media Platforms:

Instagram: gulfair

LinkedIn: Gulf Air

Twitter (×): @GulfAir