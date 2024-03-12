Manama, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced its new complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi services “Falcon Wi-Fi”, allowing passengers to look forward to a more productive and enjoyable journey with the added convenience of digital communication. Passengers can now enjoy seamless connectivity with the introduction of email, chat and browsing capabilities during their journeys on Gulf Air Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo.

This connectivity service will enhance overall passenger travel experiences, effectively bridging the distance between family members and friends. Guests wishing to surf, can seamlessly connect by selecting the “Falcon Wi-Fi” network on board. Upon connection, they are directed to a user-friendly portal and can choose the “Get for Free” option. The complimentary “Falcon Wi-Fi” service underscores Gulf Air’s commitment to consistently providing services, striving for excellence, and setting higher quality standards in the aviation industry. For more details, visit Gulf Air website Gulfair.com.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com