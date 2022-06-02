Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently celebrated the launch of its flights to the latest routes on its network, which are Manchester in the United Kingdom, Rome and Milan in Italy, and Nice in France; as the airline held a celebration on this occasion at Bahrain International Airport, which was attended by H.E. the Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors and diplomats, members of Gulf Air's executive management, guests from the airline's stakeholders, and a number of airport officials.

Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi welcomed guests of the national carrier, and expressed his appreciation for their attendance to celebrate the opening of the airline’s latest destinations; stressing that these destinations represent a qualitative addition to tourism, business and trade exchange between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the European countries to which Gulf Air will soon start operating flights. For their part, guests of the national carrier expressed their sincere congratulations on the launch of the new destinations, and wished Gulf Air every success in launching these destinations that will contribute to the expansion of its network around the world.

The celebration included taking souvenir photos with the airline's guests in dedicated photography spaces designed with colours and identities of the countries to which the new destinations belong. Gulf Air guests also enjoyed lunch in the airline's Falcon Gold Lounge at Bahrain International Airport, with menus containing dishes that the countries of the launched destinations are known for. Earlier this year, Gulf Air announced the launch of the aforementioned new destinations, in addition to resuming its operations to some of the preferred seasonal destinations in Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Malaga in Spain, Sharm Al Shaikh and Alexandria in Egypt, and Salalah in Oman. In 2019 and in line with its strategy to become the customer’s airline of choice, Gulf Air announced its boutique business model concept which would reinforce its focus on product and customer experience and continues to showcase the implementation of its strategy successfully. Gulf Air differentiates itself as a boutique airline giving it a competitive advantage with its fleet modernization strategy, new Falcon Gold class offering, upgraded economy class experience, new destinations and its presence in the new terminal at Bahrain International Airport.