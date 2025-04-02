Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated the inaugural flight of its new direct route from Bahrain International Airport to London Gatwick Airport with special events held at both airports. This milestone marks a significant step in Gulf Air’s network expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to offering passengers enhanced connectivity and greater travel options.

This launch adds London Gatwick as Gulf Air’s second destination in London, complementing its longstanding operations to London Heathrow Airport, which have been serving passengers for over 55 years since 1970. The addition of Gatwick strengthens Gulf Air’s presence in the United Kingdom, providing travelers with access to two major international gateways in London.

The departure event at Bahrain International Airport included a welcome reception for passengers and guests, celebrating the airline’s ongoing efforts to connect Bahrain to key global destinations. Upon arrival at London Gatwick Airport, the inaugural flight was marked by a ceremonial reception attended by Gulf Air and London Gatwick Airport representatives, including Hanadi AlAali, Gulf Air Chief Customer Experience Officer, and Jonathan Pollard, London Gatwick Airport Chief Commercial Officer.

As part of Gulf Air’s broader network restructuring and expansion strategy, the introduction of this route aligns with the airline’s vision to enhance customer experience by offering seamless connections and more choices for travelers.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

