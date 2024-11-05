Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its operations between Bahrain and Moscow, the capital of Russia. The anniversary marks a significant milestone for the route, which was launched on October 26, 2014, highlighting its success in serving both the Bahraini and Russian travel markets, as well as providing connections to popular destinations such as Thailand, the Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

Gulf Air operates non-stop daily flights from Bahrain International Airport to Moscow on A320neo and A321neo aircraft, featuring comfortable reclining seats, state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment, and a selection of international cuisines served in Falcon Gold and Economy cabins.

The flight departs Bahrain International Airport (BAH) as follows:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 01:30 am Bahrain Time

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 09:00 am Bahrain Time

This schedule offers convenient options for travelers between Bahrain and Russia. For more information on the updated flight schedule and booking details, passengers can visit www.gulfair.com or contact their local Gulf Air office.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East.

