Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of new direct flights to London Gatwick Airport, strengthening its presence in the UK market. Starting March 30, 2025, the airline will offer three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, using its flagship Boeing 789 Dreamliner aircraft. The aircraft features 26 flatbeds seats in business class, offering the largest business class real estate in the region.

This expansion reflects the growing demand for travel between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom, providing passengers with greater choice and convenience. London Gatwick will complement Gulf Air’s existing services to London, offering enhanced connectivity to a wider range of destinations across the UK and beyond.

A Gulf Air spokesperson stated: “This new route to London Gatwick is a significant step in Gulf Air’s wider vision to expand the carrier’s network and further strengthen the vital links between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom. We are confident this service will not only provide greater travel options for Gulf Air’s passengers but also boost trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries.”

Flights will depart Bahrain International Airport (BAH) at 01:45, arriving at London Gatwick (LGW) at 06:55 (local time). The return flight will depart LGW at 11:25, arriving back in (BAH) at 20:00 (local time).

Passengers can book their flights to Gatwick and stay updated on flight timings by downloading the Gulf Air mobile application, visiting the Gulf Air website gulfair.com or through travel agents.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

