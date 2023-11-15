Dubai, UAE:– Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME) and Gulf Air have announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening their respective expertise in aircraft maintenance. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Dubai Airshow 2023, solidifying their commitment to collaboration and knowledge exchange.

LTME, renowned for its exceptional maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for airframe-related components and light engine repairs, brings its extensive experience to the table. Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is eager to enhance its personnel's proficiency in maintaining aircraft-related components, including radome, inlet cowls, fan cowls, thrust reversers, flight controls, and elevators.

The discussions between LTME and Gulf Air centered around sharing maintenance experiences and transferring knowledge. By jointly signing the MoU, the two parties have laid the foundation for fruitful collaboration, focusing on enhancing the skills of Gulf Air personnel at LTME and fostering synergies between the two entities. This comprehensive training program will cover various aspects of Aircraft Related Components (ARC) works, including overhaul, repairs, loan exchanges, and quality assurance.

The partnership also paves the way for the exchange of best practices and efficiencies, enabling both LTME and Gulf Air to benefit from each other's expertise, while further developing the regions' capabilities. Moreover, the agreement opens up the possibility of evaluating additional maintenance support, potentially including on-site assets.

"The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone for LTME and Gulf Air," said Ziad Al Hazmi, CEO of LTME. "We are delighted to partner with Gulf Air and contribute to the development of their maintenance capabilities. This collaboration will not only enhance the efficiency of Gulf Air's operations but also strengthen the overall aviation industry in the region."

Captain Waleed Al-Alawi, CEO of Gulf Air, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are committed to providing our personnel with the highest level of training and expertise. LTME's expertise in the field of structural nacelle repairs makes them the ideal partner for us. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will undoubtedly benefit our airline and our valued customers."

LTME and Gulf Air's collaboration represents a significant step towards ensuring the highest standards of aircraft maintenance and safety. Through this partnership, both companies aim to strengthen their positions as industry leaders and contribute to the continuous growth and development of the aviation sector.

About Gulf Air:

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950 becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. Today, Gulf Air is a major international carrier operating to 49 cities in 27 countries. The airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition, to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport. Gulf Air currently serves all its destinations with a combination of wide and narrow body modern aircraft. This modern fleet heralds a new era for Gulf Air as it continues to enhance its product and service offering.

Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, evidenced by the airline’s signature family and business friendly products, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers.

About Lufthansa Technik Middle East

Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik Group. With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Group Company is the world’s leading manufacturer-independent provider of Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) and modification services in the civil aviation industry. LTME started operations in the Aviation District of Dubai South, a master planned city centered on the vision of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. With LTME’s startup in 2017 and the overwhelming support of the Dubai South team, it has grown quite rapidly over the years with expansions in capabilities ranging from Airframe Related Component (ARC®) support, AOG (Aircraft-On-Ground) support, engine QEC events, and engine wash services including a local material support desk & Warehousing.

