Dubai, UAE — GrowCarbon, a Dubai-based environmental intelligence company, today announced the launch of its real-time, AI-powered platform in the Middle East, enabling cities, developers, and public authorities to continuously measure and verify the performance of trees, air quality, and carbon assets without the need to rely on episodic field surveys.

As governments and asset owners across the region accelerate net‑zero commitments, large‑scale urban development, nature-based solutions (NBS), and sustainability‑linked financing, environmental performance is increasingly expected to be quantified, verified, and sustained over time. Yet most environmental assessments still rely on short‑term site visits, manual surveys, and static reports that struggle to reflect real operating conditions.

GrowCarbon replaces this fragmented, manual approach with a unified digital system that delivers continuous monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of carbon and environmental performance, without the need for physical sensors or repeated field surveys. By integrating satellite data, street-level imagery, land-use information, and traffic flows into a single AI-powered model, the platform creates digital twins of individual trees as well as broader urban environments. In doing so, it provides users with meter-level air quality modeling for ten gases, alongside tree-level insights into species‑specific growth, health, and carbon sequestration across developments, distributed land holdings, and entire cities.

“As sustainability ambitions move from pledges to accountability, the region needs tools that measure environmental performance as it actually operates, not as a one‑time snapshot,” said Hamzeh Abueqap, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GrowCarbon. “Natural systems have largely been excluded from infrastructure decision‑making because they were difficult to measure consistently. Our platform changes that by making trees, streets, and air quality part of a living digital baseline that cities and developers can manage, finance, and optimize over time.”

GrowCarbon is registered with Verra, the world’s leading standard for climate action and sustainable development. This enables landowners and developers using GrowCarbon to structure, submit, and manage carbon projects under Verra-aligned methodologies. In practical terms, the platform allows users to quantify natural assets, verify environmental performance, and unlock carbon credit and sustainability-linked financing pathways. Unlike traditional forestry models that focus on single-site plantations, GrowCarbon supports carbon credit issuance across decentralized forestry networks, where individual trees are distributed across master-planned communities, urban corridors, and mixed-use developments.

GrowCarbon is already supporting active deployments across the Middle East, Europe, and North America, with new city‑scale implementations possible in days rather than months. Over the past six months, the company has onboarded more than 10 million trees globally, providing users with real‑time insights that reduce reliance on repeated site visits, shorten assessment timelines, and improve decision‑making.

Looking to the future, the company's long-term ambition is to onboard one trillion trees and create a complete environmental digital twin of Earth, delivering environmental intelligence to every street, neighborhood, and project worldwide.

About GrowCarbon

GrowCarbon is an environmental intelligence company that uses AI, satellite data, and street-level imagery to measure, monitor, and manage natural assets in real time. The company’s platform creates tree-level digital twins, sensor-free air quality mapping, and continuous monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of carbon and environmental performance. GrowCarbon is registered with Verra, enabling organizations to verify and monetize natural assets, unlocking new pathways for sustainability, compliance, and climate finance. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, GrowCarbon serves clients across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

For more information, visit https://growcarbon.co/a

Follow GrowCarbon on LinkedIn for company updates and insights.

Media Contact

Camellia Bojtor

Camellia@Bojtor-consulting.com