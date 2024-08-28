An Indian expat along with his 9 colleagues collectively won US$1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held today at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Asif Mathilakath Assees, a 41-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 471 with ticket number 4909 which he purchased on 2nd August on his way to Kochi, India from Dubai.

A resident of Sharjah for 14 years now, Mr. Assees, shared the ticket cost with his nine other colleagues, who have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now, alternating the name on the ticket for each series whenever they purchase.

Mr. Asses is a father of one and works in sales marketing for a manufacturing company.

“This is a life-changing moment for all of us. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Mr. Assees who hails from Kerala is the 234th Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999, with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free SVP – Marketing, Sinead El Sibai, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail, Yasa Tahir, VP – HR, Mohamad Al Khaja, VP - Retail Support, Salim Dahman, Senior Manager – Marketing and Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager - Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car.

Mr. Kais Kriem, a 49-year-old French national based in Dubai, won a BMW 740i M Sport (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) car with ticket number 0409 in the Finest Surprise Series 1889, which he purchased on 4th August on his way to Tunis in Tunisia from Dubai.

Mr. Kriem is the 32nd French national to have won a car in the Finest Surprise promotion since 1989.

A resident of Dubai for 10 years, Mr. Kriem has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 6 years now. He is a father of two and works as a new market development director for a beverage company in Dubai.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! This win has come at a very good time,” he said.

-Ends-

