Educators and students across the GCC region will have access to innovative and mission-critical solutions

KSA – PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced a partnership with Board Middle East (BME), aimed at serving educators and nearly eight million students enrolled across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, with plans to serve more than 750,000 students across these countries in the next 12 months.

Following PowerSchool opening its MEA Office in Dubai this month, the new partnership further strengthens the edtech leader’s customer support in the region. The partnership will expand educators’ and students’ access to PowerSchool’s innovative and mission-critical solutions in the GCC region, part of the continued expansion of the provider’s PowerPartner Program.

Educators across the three GCC countries can access mission-critical tools that are part of PowerSchool’s international localization framework, including PowerSchool’s leading learning management system (LMS), Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning, and Unified Operations™ PowerSchool SIS to support even more educators, students and families and help them realize the promise of personalized education.

“At BME, we work to build brighter futures by providing integrated services to impact the whole education experience and challenge the current model of education,” said Mr. Abdulaziz Alsania, Chairman and owner of BME. “We’re proud to partner with PowerSchool to continue driving positive change in the way education is delivered and experienced.”

The PowerPartner Program, a global channel partner initiative, leverages PowerSchool’s regional channel partners to support localized marketing, sales, and customer deployment efforts. Currently, PowerSchool channel partners serve customers in South Africa (Africa), Thailand, India, the Philippines, and Uruguay, with plans to rapidly expand the program this year.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BME to support PowerSchool’s extensive and growing customer base in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region,” said Robert Speed, Vice President International Sales at PowerSchool. “We are both dedicated to providing educators and students with technology that empowers them to realize their full potential and we are pleased to partner with BME to continue enabling digital transformation in education globally.”

PowerSchool also recently announced plans to expand its international localization framework, including an upcoming release that will enable out of box support for right-to-left language support and Arabic translation capabilities in three of its Unified Operations™ solutions as well as its learning management system (LMS), PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning.