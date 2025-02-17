Gulf Cooperation Council: On February 13th 2025, Great Place to Work® - a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide - has revealed the top 100 Best Workplaces in UAE™ list for the year 2025. This list highlights the critical role that workplace culture plays across diverse industries in the UAE. Recognized in four categories—25 large, 35 medium, and 40 small-sized organizations—these winners exemplify exceptional employee engagement, inclusivity and innovation.

Commenting on this year’s 2025 Best Workplaces in UAE™ list Mohammed AlShair, Executive Chairman of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: “We extend our congratulations to the winners of the Best Workplaces in UAE™ list, where the winners have proven that a strong company culture can drive business success, regardless of industry and company size.”

Top Best Workplaces in Best Workplaces in UAE ™ list of the year 2025

Large Category

  1. Leminar
  2. DEWA
  3. BFL Group
  4. Dubai Police
  5. Hilton
  6. Ras Al Khaima Police
  7. Metropolitan Group
  8. IHG
  9. Sobha Realty
  10. DHL Express
  11. Dp World - Europe
  12. Sunset Hospitality Group
  13. FIVE Hotels & Resorts
  14. JUMEIRAH
  15. Marriott International
  16. Al Dabbagh Group - UAE
  17. Abu Dhabi Customs
  18. Hilton al Habtoor City Complex
  19. Chalhoub Group - UAE
  20. Burjeel Holdings
  21. Home Centre
  22. Alshaya Group
  23. e&
  24. G42
  25. Visa

Medium Category

  1. Century Financial
  2. Blue Ocean Academy
  3. PizzaExpress UAE - Jordana Restaurants LLC
  4. IGTsolutions
  5. Novotel World Trade Centre LLC
  6. Accor Shared Services
  7. Welldone Solutions
  8. BANKE INTERNATIONAL PROPERTIES
  9. Al Ittihad Drug Store
  10. DMCC
  11. Health and Safety - Dubai Municipality
  12. GASTRONOMICA MIDDLE EAST GENERAL TRADING LLC
  13. Emicool LLC
  14. MetLife Gulf
  15. Free Zones Authority of Ajman
  16. A&A Associate LLC
  17. CMC Holding
  18. Jeebly
  19. Wyndham
  20. Smart Salem
  21. AstraZeneca
  22. Medtronic
  23. Kinnarps Project Solutions LLC
  24. Shift Electronics
  25. Novartis Middle East FZE Rep Office
  26. N.A.Z. Industries LLC
  27. Visiontech Systems International LLC
  28. Wellfit Mind and Body LLC
  29. MVP
  30. Nestlé
  31. ABBVIE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS
  32. Transworld Group
  33. Benefit Cosmetics LLC
  34. Synechron Inc.
  35. BanoPuratos

Small Category

  1. Envision Group
  2. InZone Corporate Services Provider
  3. Luxe Port Trading LLC
  4. mleeha cultural & sports club نادي مليحة الثقافي الرياضي
  5. Howden Guardian
  6. Tesla Properties L.L.C
  7. Ajman Sewerage
  8. Adagio Premium Hotel Apartment Jumeirah the Palm
  9. Union Square House
  10. Viola Communications LLC
  11. Sahara Motors
  12. HSA Group
  13. Faith Healthcare Group
  14. Thukher Club
  15. T M V Media L.L.C
  16. Chalet International Real Estate LLC
  17. Charterhouse
  18. Nets International
  19. ATS
  20. Ramfoam Containers Manufacturing LLC
  21. Stryker UAE
  22. KnowBe4
  23. Commonwealth//McCann
  24. Tata Communications
  25. GEEKS Technology
  26. TRUKKER
  27. Intoact International
  28. Department of Human Resource, Ajman Government
  29. Nishe
  30. Amgen
  31. Ibis World Trade Centre LLC
  32. SThree
  33. Stonehaven
  34. Alpin Limited
  35. Arabian Estates
  36. WORLD ZONE SHIPPING SERVICES
  37. Perfetti Van Melle
  38. Star Global LLC
  39. SentinelOne
  40. McCann Health

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research and management consultancy that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide and provides premier business and advisory services.  Its mission is to improve peoples’ lives and create a better society by improving the workplace experience. Great Place to Work was founded in 1991 to provide a simple, research-driven methodology that could be widely used to understand and assess organizations.  A proprietary employee survey and assessment of HR policies form the foundation of the Institute’s research and consulting services and has been used by companies from all over the world to create strong workplace cultures based on trusting relationships.

About the ‘Best Workplaces™ lists

Any company based in the Middle East, falls within the industries belonging to the lists and employs 10 or more employees is eligible to participate.  Any company that appears on the list is selected primarily based on their employees' responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index©, a proprietary employee survey developed by Great Place to Work®.  In addition, the Great Place to Work® Middle East evaluates materials submitted by the company, including the company's response to the Great Place to Work® Culture Audit© with accompanying materials submitted by the company for consideration. Organizations can apply from now and until the beginning of the following year for the 2024 and 2025 Best Workplaces™ list.

