Gulf Cooperation Council: On February 13th 2025, Great Place to Work® - a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide - has revealed the top 100 Best Workplaces in UAE™ list for the year 2025. This list highlights the critical role that workplace culture plays across diverse industries in the UAE. Recognized in four categories—25 large, 35 medium, and 40 small-sized organizations—these winners exemplify exceptional employee engagement, inclusivity and innovation.

Commenting on this year’s 2025 Best Workplaces in UAE™ list Mohammed AlShair, Executive Chairman of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: “We extend our congratulations to the winners of the Best Workplaces in UAE™ list, where the winners have proven that a strong company culture can drive business success, regardless of industry and company size.”

Top Best Workplaces in Best Workplaces in UAE ™ list of the year 2025

Large Category

Leminar DEWA BFL Group Dubai Police Hilton Ras Al Khaima Police Metropolitan Group IHG Sobha Realty DHL Express Dp World - Europe Sunset Hospitality Group FIVE Hotels & Resorts JUMEIRAH Marriott International Al Dabbagh Group - UAE Abu Dhabi Customs Hilton al Habtoor City Complex Chalhoub Group - UAE Burjeel Holdings Home Centre Alshaya Group e& G42 Visa

Medium Category

Century Financial Blue Ocean Academy PizzaExpress UAE - Jordana Restaurants LLC IGTsolutions Novotel World Trade Centre LLC Accor Shared Services Welldone Solutions BANKE INTERNATIONAL PROPERTIES Al Ittihad Drug Store DMCC Health and Safety - Dubai Municipality GASTRONOMICA MIDDLE EAST GENERAL TRADING LLC Emicool LLC MetLife Gulf Free Zones Authority of Ajman A&A Associate LLC CMC Holding Jeebly Wyndham Smart Salem AstraZeneca Medtronic Kinnarps Project Solutions LLC Shift Electronics Novartis Middle East FZE Rep Office N.A.Z. Industries LLC Visiontech Systems International LLC Wellfit Mind and Body LLC MVP Nestlé ABBVIE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS Transworld Group Benefit Cosmetics LLC Synechron Inc. BanoPuratos

Small Category

Envision Group InZone Corporate Services Provider Luxe Port Trading LLC mleeha cultural & sports club نادي مليحة الثقافي الرياضي Howden Guardian Tesla Properties L.L.C Ajman Sewerage Adagio Premium Hotel Apartment Jumeirah the Palm Union Square House Viola Communications LLC Sahara Motors HSA Group Faith Healthcare Group Thukher Club T M V Media L.L.C Chalet International Real Estate LLC Charterhouse Nets International ATS Ramfoam Containers Manufacturing LLC Stryker UAE KnowBe4 Commonwealth//McCann Tata Communications GEEKS Technology TRUKKER Intoact International Department of Human Resource, Ajman Government Nishe Amgen Ibis World Trade Centre LLC SThree Stonehaven Alpin Limited Arabian Estates WORLD ZONE SHIPPING SERVICES Perfetti Van Melle Star Global LLC SentinelOne McCann Health

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research and management consultancy that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide and provides premier business and advisory services. Its mission is to improve peoples’ lives and create a better society by improving the workplace experience. Great Place to Work was founded in 1991 to provide a simple, research-driven methodology that could be widely used to understand and assess organizations. A proprietary employee survey and assessment of HR policies form the foundation of the Institute’s research and consulting services and has been used by companies from all over the world to create strong workplace cultures based on trusting relationships.

About the ‘Best Workplaces™ lists

Any company based in the Middle East, falls within the industries belonging to the lists and employs 10 or more employees is eligible to participate. Any company that appears on the list is selected primarily based on their employees' responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index©, a proprietary employee survey developed by Great Place to Work®. In addition, the Great Place to Work® Middle East evaluates materials submitted by the company, including the company's response to the Great Place to Work® Culture Audit© with accompanying materials submitted by the company for consideration. Organizations can apply from now and until the beginning of the following year for the 2024 and 2025 Best Workplaces™ list.

For more information and registering for the 2025 and 2026 lists: https://greatplacetowork.me/apply-for-a-list/