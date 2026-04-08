Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Aldar Audit Bureau (Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia), a leading professional services firm, today announced a strategic collaboration with AstroLabs, the region’s premier business setup and growth platform, to provide international businesses with a fully integrated pathway to enter and scale in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration introduces a “Setup-to-Scale” model that combines AstroLabs’ capabilities in entity setup, compliance, and operational support with Grant Thornton’s expertise in tax, audit, advisory, and local content services.

The “Setup-to-Scale” model reflects a shift in the needs of international companies entering Saudi Arabia. Entity setup is only the first step; the real value comes from what follows: building the right team, staying compliant, accurately managing tax and accounting, and achieving operational readiness.

This approach brings together AstroLabs’ end-to-end operational platform with Grant Thornton’s suite of services to support companies across that journey.

The initiative is designed to address the growing demand from international businesses seeking to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia, offering a seamless and coordinated approach across market entry and ongoing operations.

Both organisations will serve a shared client base of international and upper-mid-market businesses, providing coordinated support at every stage of the business lifecycle.

Imad Adileh, Principal at Grant Thornton, said:

“Saudi Arabia's market is evolving at pace, and international companies need partners who can support them from day one through to long-term scale. Through our collaboration with AstroLabs we deliver a smooth, end-to-end journey that reduces friction and accelerates sustainable growth.”

Roland Daher, CEO of AstroLabs, said:

“We are seeing more mature international companies enter Saudi Arabia with clear long-term commitment. For these businesses, success is not just about setup, but about having the right foundations across compliance, operations, and advisory. Together with Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia, we look forward to delivering a more integrated experience for companies growing in the Kingdom.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment by Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia and AstroLabs to simplify market entry and long-term growth for international businesses in the Kingdom. Together, both organisations aim to help companies grow with greater confidence, clarity, and compliance.

For media inquiries, please contactMandip Kaur, Chief Strategy Officer at Grant Thornton (mandip.kaur@sa.gt.com)

Lara Fakih, director of communications at AstroLabs (lara@astrolabs.com).

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia (Aldar Audit Bureau, Abdullah Al-Basri & Co.) is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL), one of the world's leading organisations of independent assurance, tax, and advisory firms. With over 40 years of experience in the Kingdom, the firm provides audit, tax, advisory, and local-content services to privately held businesses and public-interest entities across a broad range of industries.

Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia operates across three offices, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar, and is supported by a dedicated team of over 300 professionals. As part of the global Grant Thornton network spanning 156 markets and more than 76,000 people, the firm combines deep local expertise with international reach to help dynamic organisations unlock their growth potential in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

For more information, visit www.grantthornton.sa

About AstroLabs

AstroLabs is the leading business expansion platform in the Gulf, supporting high-growth companies to set up, operate, and achieve full market integration in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With over a decade of experience and a network of 10,000+ decision-makers, we’ve helped 2000+ companies successfully enter, scale, and embed themselves within the region’s fastest-growing economies.

In partnership with government entities across Saudi Arabia and key global markets, we run strategic programs that accelerate market access, build foundational industries, and support regional visions like Saudi Vision 2030. For more information on AstroLabs, visit https://astrolabs.com/