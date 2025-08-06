Fast-growing UAE retailer adopts RISE with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business AI to optimize operations, enhance insights, and fuel expansion across the region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: SAP today announced that Grandiose Supermarket, a premier quality food and grocery retailer in the UAE with nearly 50 stores and part of the Ghassan Aboud Group, has signed an agreement to implement RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition as the digital backbone of its operations, integrated with SAP Business AI.

This strategic partnership will empower Grandiose to deliver even more exceptional customer experiences, unlock AI-driven operational intelligence, and support its bold growth ambitions in the UAE’s dynamic retail landscape.

By adopting RISE with SAP S/4HANA, hosted on Microsoft Azure, and integrating SAP Business AI, Grandiose aims to streamline its supply chain, enhance stock visibility and improve replenishment planning. The solution will optimize product availability across branches while reducing instances of overstocking and understocking.

“Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do at Grandiose,” said Mussaab Aboud, CEO Grandiose Supermarket. “Partnering with SAP and leveraging SAP Business AI helps us better understand our customers' needs, predict trends, and exceed their expectations with seamless availability and personalized services. The resilience and optimization provided by SAP’s AI-infused solutions will help us automate core processes and focus more on value-added services that enrich the customer journey.”

The implementation of SAP S/4HANA will serve as the digital core for Grandiose’s operations, leveraging industry-specific vertical solutions tailored for the retail and food sectors. These out-of-the-box capabilities, combined with localized features for taxation and compliance based on SAP’s strong relationships with UAE customers, reduce the need for extensive customizations and accelerate time-to-value.

Central to this transformation is SAP Business AI, which enhances Grandiose’s business applications with intelligent automation and deeper analytics. This empowers teams to offload routine work, analyze millions of data points for deeper insights into customer and supply chain behavior, and focus on strategic initiatives that drive innovation and growth. This AI-driven foundation ensures Grandiose can scale efficiently, opening new stores and entering new markets with intelligence built into every layer of the business.

“SAP has become synonymous with family conglomerates and growth-driven businesses like the Ghassan Aboud Group, especially in the retail sector where innovation and resilience are essential,” said Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE. “We're proud to support Grandiose's expansion with a future-ready platform powered by Business AI that enhances customer experience, optimizes operations, and drives continuous innovation.

As Grandiose continues to scale across the UAE and beyond, this transformation lays the groundwork for a more intelligent, responsive, and customer-centric retail model, setting a new benchmark for digital excellence in the UAE.

About Grandiose Supermarket

Established in 2016, Grandiose has rapidly expanded to almost 50 stores across the UAE, with additional locations set to launch this year. As part of the Ghassan Aboud Group a global conglomerate founded in 1994 with a diversified portfolio spanning food retail, distribution, automotive, and more the supermarket chain is renowned for its one-of-a-kind Food Avenue concept, wide assortment of premium international goods, and aesthetically curated stores that offer a unique, multisensory shopping experience.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.