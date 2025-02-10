Dubai - Grand Stores, the UAE's largest distributor and retailer of professional imaging products, has announced its acquisition of Hot Cold Studio, a renowned photographic equipment and studio rental company based in Dubai, further strengthening its position in the digital imaging industry. This strategic acquisition is a significant step in Grand Stores’ long-term vision to further expand and solidify its presence within the imaging industry in the UAE and across the Middle East.

This acquisition underscores Grand Stores' commitment to enhance its service offerings across various sectors with state-of-the-art facilities, comprehensive rental services and expert professional support, empowering content creators to fulfill their creative aspirations.

Upon signing the acquisition deal, Mr. Samer Abu Issa, Deputy Managing Director of Grand Stores, said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Hot Cold Studio, a key player in the creative community here in Dubai and the wider Middle East. This acquisition represents a major milestone in our long-term strategy to enhance our portfolio and support the dynamic needs of content creators in the region.”

“We are committed to providing the best possible environment for creative professionals to bring their ideas to life. The addition of Hot Cold Studio allows us to offer innovative facilities and an even broader range of services to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Grand Stores looks forward to fostering greater collaboration, innovation, and success within the region’s vibrant creative community,” he added.

Established in 1981, Grand Stores is a pioneer of the imaging industry for the past 44 years with a rich track record of distributing and retailing world class products & services in the region. The company manages a wide range of world-renowned brands in professional imaging, consumer electronics, information technology, perfumes, cosmetics, luggage, homeware, food and beverages amongst many others.

Headquartered in Dubai, Grand Stores boasts approximately 1 million square feet of logistics facility catering to its growing distribution network and expanding retail footprint that currently stands at 36 showrooms conveniently positioned at strategic locations across the UAE.

Grand Stores is accredited with the ISO Quality Management System 9001-2018 & Occupation, Health & Safety 45001-2018 Quality Certification in addition to multiple national quality recognition awards including the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme.

Hot Cold Studio has long been a preferred choice among photographers and content creators in the region, thanks to its excellent facilities that include versatile custom-built studio spaces, specialty photography services and extensive inventory of rental equipment with top-notch customer service.

The premise features four purpose-built studios designed to meet the diverse needs of the creative community, offering a functional and flexible environment for private, commercial, and professional content creation. In addition to offering a wide range of rental equipment on-site, Hot Cold Studio boasts a highly knowledgeable team of experts who provide personalized support for a variety of creative projects.

This acquisition aligns with Grand Stores' commitment to enhancing its offering in line with the company’s vision. By integrating Hot Cold Studio’s innovative studio spaces and rental services, Grand Stores is poised to provide an even greater range of options and resources for photographers, videographers, and content creators alike.

About Grand Stores

A leading distributor and retailer based in the UAE for past 44 years, Grand Stores is renowned for handling a wide range of world renowned brands in professional imaging, consumer electronics, perfumes & cosmetics, information technology, food & beverages, luggage, linen & homeware amongst many others. Headquartered in Dubai with investments across the region, Grand Stores currently operates 36 state-of-the-art showrooms in the UAE alone.

In recognition of the high standards maintained over the years and the excellent services provided to its customers, Grand Stores stands accredited with the ISO Quality Management System 9001-2018 & Occupation, Health & Safety 45001-2018 Quality Certification in addition to the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme Membership. The company has also acquired further three awards, such as the Dubai Quality Appreciation Programme Award, the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and the Sharjah Economic Excellence Award for its exceptional performance over these years. For more information, please visit www.grandstores.ae.

