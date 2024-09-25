Makkah Al Mukaramah - Makkah witnessed a special event last week , with the grand opening of AlForno, a traditional yet modern bistro aimed at providing an exceptional dining experience that blends authenticity with innovation. The opening was attended by a diverse group of social media influencers, food enthusiasts, prominent journalists, and business leaders, all eager to discover the bistro's unique dishes.

The evening began with a warm welcome for guests featuring traditional Hijazi singing (Al-Jasis), accompanied by welcoming drinks and local desserts reflecting a variety of cultures while celebrating Saudi heritage. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was performed by the hotel’s general manager and staff, along with several distinguished guests, adding a special touch to the event.

The opening ceremony included a delightful dinner featuring a variety of innovative dishes prepared using locally sourced ingredients. The menu was carefully crafted to combine traditional flavors with modern techniques, providing guests with a truly unique dining experience. A special presentation was made to guests about the bistro's philosophy and vision for delivering exceptional culinary experiences. Attendees had the opportunity to taste several signature dishes created by experienced professional chefs. Each dish tells a story inspired by the cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, with a contemporary twist that reflects global influences.

The Modern Bistro's vision aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to enhance the culture of tourism and promote cultural experiences within the kingdom. AlForno seeks to be a comprehensive cultural and tourist hub, bringing together pilgrims and travelers to share stories, and experiences, and create unforgettable memories.

The bistro's ambiance is warm and welcoming, featuring an interior design that combines modernity with tradition, making every guest feel at home. AlForno also provides a space for social interaction, allowing guests to enjoy shared experiences while dining.

We invite everyone to experience dining at AlForno, where you can indulge in a unique culinary journey that celebrates tradition and innovation, making it an unforgettable stop in the heart of Makkah.

Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah

Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah is the perfect place for your stay in the heart of the holy city.

It offers visitors and pilgrims alike a unique hospitality experience, blending comfort and convenience in an elegant atmosphere. The hotel is just a one-minute walk from Al-Masjid Al-Haram.

Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah spans 19 floors, featuring 656 rooms and 25 luxurious suites in addition to the 18 villas. All rooms offer rich textures, designer décor and fine contemporary furnishings as well as the latest services and facilities. Each guestroom has been thoughtfully designed for the fulfillment of religious duties.

Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah has various restaurants that offer guests and visitors the chance to enjoy refreshing drinks & delicious cuisine. The choice of Asian, International cuisine is varied with at The Oasis Restaurant beside Al-Tekkeya and Tea Lounge.