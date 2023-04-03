The DQA award is AG Engineering’s second by the Government of Dubai

Dubai, UAE: AG Engineering (AGE), part of the construction and services sector of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, has been awarded the Dubai Quality Award 2023 in the Construction category by the Government of Dubai and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in recognition of its exceptional organisational excellence.

The Dubai Quality Award (DQA) is based on the Excellence Model used by the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) and serves as a holistic framework for organisational excellence. In the UAE, the award is considered a quality benchmark spanning across the Emirates’ sectors, recognising organisations who continue to adopt a policy of excellence, deliver a best-in-class service standard and who are committed to driving performance excellence.

Committed to raising quality benchmarks across the sector, AG Engineering received the DQA in recognition of its progressive approach to developing innovative engineering solutions driven by its relentless pursuit of excellence. The award is a significant milestone for AG Engineering as it reinforces its position as a leading engineering and construction company in the UAE and is the organisation’s second, following its recognition in 2020.

Built upon the transformative EFQM Model for Business Excellence, AG Engineering puts commitment to performance and innovation at its very core. This ethos has led to a number of international accreditations in quality and health and safety, including the Shaik Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) and the prestigious Sword of Honor Award following a Five Star rating in audits from the British Safety Council.

Commenting on the achievement, Jacob John, Chief Executive Officer, AG Engineering, said: “We are honoured to receive our second Dubai Quality Award in recognition of our business excellence across the sector within the last five years. Having built this organisation from its very grassroots using the EFQM model, enabled us to create a culture committed to driving performance, while remaining agile, adaptive and able to evolve for the future. This achievement is a testament of our commitment to maintaining best-in-class service standards while adopting a culture of continuous improvement within the organisation. We are proud of our team’s hard work and unwavering dedication towards driving sustainable excellence. This continues to be just the beginning of our journey, as we look forward to continue striving for excellence and enhancing life, every day.”

-Ends-

About AG Engineering

AG Engineering LLC is a specialised building services and infrastructure projects company operating in the UAE construction sector. The organisation was established through the restructuring of one of the largest construction conglomerates in the Middle East by the Al Ghurair Investment in 2017. AG Engineering has accredited engineers in-house with designing experience that offers turnkey services, particularly in data centre projects and district cooling plants.

AG Engineering operates and maintains robust quality, health, safety, environmental and business continuity management systems, aligned with the globally-recognised EFQM model for Business Excellence. The pivotal point of strength at AG Engineering is its leadership team, who are highly qualified, broadly experienced, and strongly established in the industry.

For more information, please visit: www.alghurairengineering.com

About the Dubai Quality Award

The Dubai Quality Award (DQA) was introduced in 1994 by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development. The award, which is based on the Excellence Model of the European Foundation for Quality Management was inspired by the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is presented to companies that have demonstrated a commitment to best practices in their respective fields, and is open to all companies operating in the UAE.

