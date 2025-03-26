Dubai, UAE – Google Cloud is proud to announce the extension of its partnership with Atlético de Madrid, making it the official cybersecurity partner across both the women’s and men’s teams. This collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to innovation and resilience in sports technology.

In an era where digital security is more important than ever, Atlético de Madrid is strengthening its defenses beyond the pitch. The club has invested in improving protection of both operational and fan data by moving to Google Cloud’s Backup and Disaster Recovery Service. This service, which automatically encrypts data at rest, ensures critical data and systems remain protected and operations can swiftly recover from any potential disruption.

Since the beginning of their collaboration, Google Cloud and Atlético de Madrid have worked together to explore innovative ways to enhance the club’s cybersecurity posture. A key focus has been on the importance of protecting sensitive data and maintaining the integrity of digital operations, including the security of its vast fanbase. Over the past months, Google Cloud and Atlético de Madrid have collaborated to gain a better understanding of the threat landscape that Atlético de Madrid faces and have begun implementing best practices in cybersecurity awareness and resilience.

Understanding the threat landscape

Atlético de Madrid, along with other global sports clubs, faces a range of cybersecurity threats that could impact operations, reputation, and fan trust. These challenges include:

Data breaches and fan data protection : With a significant amount of personal data, including payment information and preferences, clubs must ensure stringent protection to comply with GDPR and prevent identity theft or fraud.

: With a significant amount of personal data, including payment information and preferences, clubs must ensure stringent protection to comply with GDPR and prevent identity theft or fraud. Ransomware attacks : A cyberattack could disrupt critical operations such as ticketing, merchandising, and performance analysis, particularly during crucial game weeks.

: A cyberattack could disrupt critical operations such as ticketing, merchandising, and performance analysis, particularly during crucial game weeks. Website and mobile app security : As digital platforms play a crucial role in fan engagement, securing these touchpoints against defacement and DDoS attacks is essential.

: As digital platforms play a crucial role in fan engagement, securing these touchpoints against defacement and DDoS attacks is essential. Phishing and social engineering: Players, staff, and even fans are potential targets for phishing attempts aimed at stealing credentials and financial information.

Addressing these potential threats with a strong cybersecurity posture not only protects Atlético de Madrid’s digital infrastructure but also improves every interaction that players, employees, and fans have with the club and the sport. Cybersecurity also plays a key role in preventing online scams and protecting fans from fraudulent ticket sales and merchandise offers. Even inside the stadium, robust security ensures that essential systems like electronic access controls and signage remain operational, providing a seamless experience for everyone.

Looking ahead

Moving forward, Google Cloud will continue to work alongside Atlético de Madrid to strengthen its security capabilities, explore new ways to innovate, and ensure the club remains protected in today’s fast-evolving threat landscape. For Atlético, this partnership goes beyond just implementing security measures, it’s about creating a safe and positive experience for everyone who interacts with the club.

"The safety and trust of our digital ecosystem are at the heart of everything we do,” said René Abril, CIO, Atlético de Madrid. “Cybersecurity plays a critical role in ensuring that every interaction with Atlético de Madrid - whether purchasing tickets, engaging online, or accessing club services - is secure and seamless. Working alongside Google Cloud has already given us valuable insights that we can use to strengthen our defenses and knowledge about the kind of threats facing every football club around the world."

"Sports clubs today operate in an increasingly digital world, making cybersecurity more important than ever," said Cristina Pitarch, Managing Director EMEA, Google Cloud Security. "Atlético de Madrid’s proactive approach sets a strong example for the industry. We’re excited to support their journey by sharing our expertise, exploring new challenges, and helping them build a secure foundation for the future."