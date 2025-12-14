Muscat: Oman Cables Industry SAOG, the Sultanate’s leading cable manufacturer and solution provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education to launch the third cohort of the Kids in STEM program. This long-term initiative aims to equip young learners with early STEM skills in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and national priorities for youth development and economic diversification.

Since its launch, Kids in STEM has developed more than 360 students across government schools, offering early exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to support the national agenda for youth empowerment, innovation, and economic diversification. This year’s enhanced edition will be delivered under the Future Engineers Program (Future in STEM), reinforcing Oman Cables’ responsible role and commitment to fostering early STEM education and equipping future generations with essential skills.

The third edition will support 200 students from Grades 1 to 4 across two government schools. The program introduces interactive learning modules covering electronics, programming, engineering fundamentals, and robotics, supported by dedicated teacher development that includes both soft skills and technical training to elevate STEM delivery in classrooms.

The MoU was signed by Erkan Aydogdu, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Cables Industry SAOG, and H.E. Prof. Abdullah Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education. In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the initiative supports capacity building in government schools and contributes to national priorities focused on innovation, future skills, and workforce readiness.

H.E. Prof. Abdullah Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, said: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to preparing a generation capable of leading Oman’s transition toward a knowledge-based, innovative, and competitive economy, as outlined in Oman Vision 2040. Strengthening STEM education at early stages is essential to building future skills, enhancing scientific literacy, and empowering young learners to become creators, problem-solvers, and active contributors to national development. Through initiatives like ‘Kids in STEM,’ we are laying the foundations for a future workforce equipped with the competencies and mindset needed to drive the country’s growth and diversification.”

“This initiative marks the continuation of a transformative journey to equip the next generation with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in an ever-advancing technological world. At Oman Cables Industry, we believe that empowering young minds is fundamental to building a resilient, innovative, and future-ready national workforce. We are proud to play a meaningful role in supporting Oman’s long-term development by opening opportunities for children to explore, create, and lead. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Education strengthens this shared mission and amplifies the impact we can deliver together.” said Erkan Aydogdu, CEO of Oman Cables Industry SAOG.

Rooted in shared values of community engagement and collaboration, the Kids in STEM initiative contributes towards having children aged 6 to 10 gain access to technology education, specialised learning kits, practical resources designed to foster hands-on exploration, creativity, and nurturing a generation of creators and problem-solvers who will drive Oman’s future industrial growth.

About Oman Cables Industry (SAOG)

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), a public joint stock company listed on Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), is a leading cable manufacturer and solution provider based in the Sultanate of Oman that develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of electrical products, which include medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors and building wires. In addition, Oman Cables Industry provides cables with unique specifications, for various applications and environmental conditions, or as per customer requirements. A truly global worldwide group leader in the cable industry, Oman Cables Industry ranks within the Top Global Wire and Cable Producers. Originally established in 1984, Oman Cables Industry now has offices located in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA. The company also enjoys an extensive network of distributors and agents throughout the Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India region.

Media Relations

marketing@omancables.com

lea@onliii.com

Investor Relations

Jad Atallah

jad.atallah@omancables.com