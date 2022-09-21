Fragrance and Perfumes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2027

With over 2 million shoppers in the last 7 years, and millions of visitors monthly, and 7 million downloads since its launch; Golden Scent has powered its way to a leadership position in Saudi Arabia and the GCC’s e-commerce shopping space and it is now poised for breakaway growth for the coming 3 years.

Golden Scent’s ongoing success has been strengthened by its highly engaging customers. The brand’s online interaction and engagement is on an ongoing boost due to its high level of trust and loyalty amongst its customers, as well as its harbouring over 20,000 of the world’s biggest library of Arabic, niche perfumes and over 1000 brands. Over 100 of those are Saudi born, Arabic fragrances. The company constantly aims to maintain its position as the preferred shopping destination for all beauty and fragrance lovers.

“The Middle East is one of the regions that has a rich history and passion for fine fragrances. In addition, the GCC dominates consumers with high income which plays a vital role in boosting the demand for high end and unique fragrances and perfumes. With this demand, the Gold Scent App has been ranked as one of the top 10 shopping apps in Saudi Arabia. With our continuous support to Saudi entrepreneurs operating in this field over the years, focusing on creating natural fragrances that are sustainable, safe and have therapeutic properties, we have managed to remain on the road of success today since our inception in 2014“ says Malik Shehab CEO and Co-founder of Golden Scent.

Saudi Arabia portrays a comprehensible supremacy in the GCC Fragrance and Perfume Market worth 2 billion dollars. Golden Scent’s online platform tends to be the preferred portal that offers a variety of products, including Golden Scent’s range of customised perfumes and traditional all-natural scents. Furthermore, the country has a huge tourism plan that deals and with works with a significant number of expats and a growing e-commerce industry that has enabled brands to extend its reach to a more diverse range of consumers.

“A scent has a power of persuasion stronger than that of words and appearances. It is the ability to express one’s individuality. Saudi Arabia markets and individuals pride themselves in their impeccable sense of luxury shopping and their online spectrum and knowledge amongst its residents in terms of technology. Our main initiative was to take the idea of a scent as a definitive way of self-expression and extending it to individuals who are interested in accessing a wide selection of fragrances online. Today, we thrive to be one of the leading entities to empower the Saudi youth and make our Saudi working women the focus of our growth.” says Darine Al Sabbagh Managing Director at Golden Scent.

“Our business success stems from finding a solution to the shopping and self-expression needs of Saudis. Our growth and achieving an annual GMV of 300 million Saudi Riyals shows that we have created trust, engagement and delivering an excellent customer experience throughout the years. Clients appreciate the easy navigation of the app and web shop which includes premium packaging in which the products are shipped, knowing that Golden Scent only offers original products of recognized international premium and exclusive brands varying between Niche, Arabic & oriental, and from smaller Saudi entrepreneurs” concludes Ronny Froehlich, Co-Founder and Chief Consumer Brands Officer

Golden Scent pioneered fragrance & beauty e-commerce in the MENA region when it launched in 2014.

Today, GoldenScent.com has the largest fragrance library worldwide covering more than 20,000 products from perfumes to home fragrances, aromatherapy, beauty products and much more. Apart from housing over 1000+ International, Niche and Regional brands, GoldenScent has also successfully introduced and scaled innovative/exclusive digital-first DTC beauty and well-being brands like Candy Addict, House of Sarib and others. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and with hubs across the region, Golden Scent delivers to across the GCC region and to over 80 countries worldwide.