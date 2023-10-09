Dubai, UAE: GMG, a global well-being company operating leading brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors, has marked a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy in Southeast Asia with its first office in Singapore. GMG has already opened 31 stores across Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia since entering the SEA market in 2020. Currently, GMG has 16 stores under its operation in Singapore and aims to open more by next year especially 2 more of its home-grown brand Sun & Sand Sports (SSS).

In May this year, SSS, a GMG flagship brand, and the Middle East’s largest sports retailer, established its presence in Southeast Asia (SEA) through its first store in Singapore. The company plans to open 11 SSS stores across the Southeast Asian market, including Singapore and Malaysia, in the next 36 months. This expansion aligns with GMG's overall business strategy to capitalize on the Asian market's potential and to establish a strong presence for the sports retail sector in key international markets. GMG's commitment to creating a fun and engaging customer experience remains at the forefront of its efforts.

GMG's CEO, Mohammad A. Baker, stated, "Asia has become the world's consumption growth engine, and through our Singapore office, we aim to bring added value and best-in-class products and services to our customers in this region. The opening of this office symbolizes our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences and services to customers in Southeast Asia, setting new industry standards and pushing the boundaries."

As part of its ambitious growth plans in Southeast Asia, GMG aims to open 100 new stores by 2025. Additionally, the company plans to grow its workforce by over 40% by the end of this fiscal year, achieved through proactive recruitment of local talent to support strategic growth markets.

“The region is currently experiencing rapid growth, driven by its young demographics, increasing spending power, and digitally savvy consumers. In particular, the sports and outdoor segment is projected to reach US$38.75 billion in 2023, according to Statista. The new office will serve as a hub for GMG's operations in Southeast Asia, facilitating strategic initiatives and collaborations in the region,” said Carl Masterman, President – Sports at GMG.

In December 2020, GMG acquired RSH, one of Southeast Asia's largest multi-brand sports retailers, establishing its footprint strategically in international markets with a potential customer base of up to 700 million people.

The GMG Sports division comprises a diversified portfolio of homegrown concepts and international powerhouse brands such as Nike, Columbia, Jordan, The North Face, Timberland, Vans, and more. GMG Sports’ successful homegrown concepts include Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Nu Athlete, Pedaliere, and Basketbolista.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company whose vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG retails, distributes, and manufactures a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, food and health sectors with investments spanning five key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, and GMG Logistics.

In 2020, GMG acquired Royal Sporting House, a leading multi-brand sports retailer in Singapore and Malaysia, extending its reach into key Asian markets with a potential customer base of up to 700 million people. In 2022, GMG further expanded its Asia footprint with the acquisition of Nike-only stores from SUTL Corporation.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family, GMG has become a leading global company, affiliated with the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, it has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

Please visit our website and social media channels for our latest updates:

https://gmg.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gmgvoice/

https://twitter.com/gmgvoice

https://www.facebook.com/GMGVoice/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10077935/