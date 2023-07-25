

​​​Dubai, UAE – GMG, one of the Middle East’s leading conglomerates, has been appointed as Columbia’s exclusive distributor partner across Singapore and Malaysia, extending the company’s two-decades-long partnership. GMG recently inaugurated the American outdoor sportswear brand at Jewel Changi Airport to bring Columbia’s vision of helping people to push their boundaries and achieve their greatest potential.

The 1,100 sq. ft. Columbia store at Jewel Changi Airport will offer consumers an extensive range of premium outdoor essentials, including the brand’s forthcoming Titanium Collection, a range of meticulously designed high-performance sportswear. The store also features Columbia’s beloved staples, including the Omni-Freeze cooling range, with next-to-skin cooling comfort in humid and hot weather, as well as TechLite hiking and trail running footwear, among many others.

Carl Masterman, President - Sports, GMG, says, “The opening of Columbia’s new store in Singapore is a testament to the strong partnership GMG has built with Columbia in the GCC region over the past two decades. We are absolutely thrilled to extend this partnership to the SEA region as well – allowing us to have exclusive distribution and retail operation rights in both markets. We look forward to igniting the inner adventurer of the urban active community in Singapore, and to journey with them wherever their escapades take them."

With Columbia’s return to Singapore, shoppers can look forward to a greater sense of community in the outdoor sporting scene that the brand aims to foster. This is the perfect opportunity for them to dip their toes into all the wonders that outdoor sports have to offer!

Gear Made To Last – Titanium Collection

Columbia leverages established working relationships with experts in chemistry, engineering, material research, other related fields, and the brand’s internal team of specialists to create award-winning technologies for the brand, such as the Omni-Shade, Omni-Freeze, Omni-Heat Infinity, and OutDry Extreme. Columbia ensures that its products meet the needs of consumers who take part in a wide range of outdoor adventures and provide maximum comfort by keeping them warm, cool, dry, and protected wherever they may go.

In line with Columbia’s opening at Jewel Changi Airport, the brand will soon be launching its upcoming Titanium Collection – a premium line of outdoor sports apparel that has been meticulously crafted with Columbia’s best features, fabric, and technologies. The forthcoming Titanium gear is designed for high-performance outdoor activity and is built to take on whatever you (and the elements) can dish out.

“We recognise the affinity Singaporeans have towards outdoor sports and we’re excited to better serve the needs of Singapore’s sporting community – especially the growing segment of urban active consumers that seek the best of Columbia’s lifestyle and performance offerings with the opening of this new store,” shared Jaclyn Tan, Vice President of Marketing & Brand, GMG Asia.

A centrepiece of this season’s launch is the Mazama Trail Shell jacket – a versatile, lightweight jacket built for the ultimate outdoor performance and protection with its durability and versatility. Waterproof and breathable, this jacket is equipped with a chin guard, an adjustable hood, cuffs and underarm venting, making it essential for every outdoor adventure. Shoppers can also look forward to the full Columbia Titanium Range in-store from the Titanium Pass Lightweight Jackets, Titanium Graphic Tees, Titanium Lightweight Pants, and many other essentials that will provide every urban enthusiast with maximum comfort on every adventure.

The new Columbia store in Singapore – at #02 - 241 of Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666 – is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

About Columbia:

Established in 1938, the Columbia Sportswear Company is an American company specialising in manufacturing and distributing footwear, outerwear and sportswear. Today, it is known for its outdoor apparel and footwear that is well-loved for functionality and high quality, the perfect fit for all possible activities and sporting needs.

Columbia Sportswear Company is a global leader in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across five key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, and GMG Logistics.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry through its acquisition of Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

