GlobeMed Lebanon, the leading healthcare benefits management in Lebanon, has won the tender to manage the hospitalization and medical services of the mutual fund of the Order of Dentists in Lebanon starting from January 2026. This renewed collaboration is a testament to the trust and confidence built over years of previously managing these services to the Order’s mutual fund.

The third-party administration (TPA) agreement covers the beneficiaries of these services in accordance with the terms set by the fund, providing them with differentiated TPA services that ensure easy access to care and a superior patient experience.

Mr. Joe Abou Chacra, General Manager of GlobeMed Lebanon, stated: “We welcome the Order of Dentists back to our portfolio of prominent mutual funds in Lebanon. Our renewed collaboration is grounded in trust, care, and shared values to serve the beneficiaries of the Order of Dentists.”

GlobeMed Lebanon offers the Order’s beneficiaries access to a wide network of healthcare providers, supported by field offices at key hospitals, 24/7 customer care call center, and GlobeMed FIT mobile application.

This collaboration reflects GlobeMed’s proven track record, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering efficient services tailored to the needs of professional schemes and various private and public payers.