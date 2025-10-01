Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, and Infobip, a global leader in omnichannel communications, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver next-generation AI-powered conversational engagement for enterprises across the MENA region.

The collaboration combines Globant’s expertise in AI-driven digital transformation with Infobip’s award-winning omnichannel communications platform, empowering organizations to deliver smarter, more personalized, and secure customer experiences at scale.

By uniting Globant’s robust generative AI assistance and predictive analytics with Infobip’s scalable Conversational Experience Orchestration Platform (CXOP) powered by Agentic AI and interactive omnichannel messaging capabilities, enterprises can accelerate innovation, strengthen engagement, and create seamless customer journeys that drive growth and loyalty.

“Our joint solutions are designed to deliver Conversational AI experiences resulting in improved customer engagement,” said Veselin Vuković, Chief Alliances Officer at Infobip. “By combining Infobip’s communications platform with Globant’s AI innovation, we are strengthening our ability to boost engagement, and deliver more personalized customer experiences for end users.”

The partnership will be showcased at the Saudi Retail Show, Riyadh, 7–8 October 2025, where Infobip and Globant will share a booth and present their AI-powered conversational engagement solutions. Attendees will experience how these technologies support accelerated digital transformation for enterprises in MENA, enabling faster issue resolution, deeper personalization, and trusted interactions across every channel.

“Enterprises today are looking for innovative ways to reinvent how they connect with customers and build trust through every interaction. Commerce is entering an agentic era, where intelligent AI agents empower end-to-end, autonomous shopping and operational decisioning,” said Julio De Salvo, SVP of Solutions, Head of Solution Strategy & Partnerships for MENA & APAC at Globant. “Together with Infobip, we are leveraging this new era powered by AI technologies to unlock growth and deliver measurable outcomes”.

Through this strategic collaboration, Globant and Infobip are enhancing their combined capabilities to meet the needs of a fast-growing market. Enterprises will benefit from advanced conversational AI, integrated analytics, and interactive messaging such as WhatsApp, delivered through secure and branded communication channels that strengthen authenticity and reduce fraud. Backed by 24/7 support, rapid API integration, and global coverage, the partnership ensures that organizations can scale innovation and execution with confidence.

Earlier this year, Infobip launched CXOP, its customer experience orchestration platform, further reinforcing its commitment to innovation in trusted, AI-powered communication. Together with Globant, Infobip continues to deliver enterprise-ready solutions that drive measurable impact and redefine customer engagement for the MENA region and beyond.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.